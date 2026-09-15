Gunshot GH, a popular Ghanaian content creator and former caretaker of Strika, addressed the actor's imprisonment in a video on Monday, September 14, 2026

Strika, known for his role in Beasts of No Nation, was reportedly sentenced to the Nsawam Prison for stealing footbridge railings at Kwashieman

Gunshot GH insisted media reports about the sentence length were inaccurate, pushing back on figures circulating online

Gunshot GH has stepped forward to set the record straight about the jail sentence handed to Ghanaian actor Strika, insisting the widely circulated figure is wrong.

Strika's former caretaker Gunshot GH clarifies the actor's jail term amid media reports. Photo source: OFFICIAL GUNSHOT TV

Source: Instagram

The popular content creator and close associate of Kumawood actor Dr Likee, who previously served as Strika's caretaker, shared the clarification in a video filmed in Kumasi on Monday, September 14, 2026.

In the clip, an emotionally charged Gunshot GH addressed bloggers and media outlets directly, pushing back against reports that had placed the former child actor's sentence at seven years.

According to the Kumasi-based content creator, Strika was jailed for one year, not seven, as reported by several Ghanaian media outlets after the news broke on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Strika's arrest and Nsawam Prison sentence

Strika, who rose to international attention through his role in the 2015 film Beasts of No Nation alongside Abraham Attah, was imprisoned at Nsawam Prison after being convicted of stealing footbridge railings at Kwashieman in Accra.

Recently, Strika was apprehended by residents near the Kwashieman footbridge while allegedly cutting off metal railings to sell as scrap in August 2026.

Video footage of the incident, shared on social media on August 29, 2026, by the account, spread rapidly across Twitter/X and sparked an outpouring of reactions from Ghanaians and film fans who remembered the actor fondly from his breakout performance alongside Idris Elba.

In the clip, residents appeared to confront Strika, whose real name is Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, at the footbridge, with a hand raised near his face as onlookers recorded the scene.

The case drew significant public interest given his background in film, and news of a multi-year sentence spread rapidly across Ghanaian social media.

In his video, Gunshot reflected on his time with Strika and expressed hope that the actor would use his time inside to make better decisions.

The YouTube video of Gunshot GH clarifying Strika's jail sentence is below:

Reactions to Strika's jail term clarification

Viewers responded with a mix of disappointment and cautious optimism after the video began circulating online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

@augustinasarpong8719 wrote:

"Awwwww! Striker, how could you disappoint gunshot after all this enjoyment?"

@Titi-12-mm said:

"We all pray he learns something when he comes out. Hmmm, it is well."

@Maxstar_DIY_Tutorials commented:

"1 year de3 3y3. He will learn sense from this."

Strika's old photo resurfaces after his sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ama K. Abebrese’s resurfaced photo with actor Strika and the young cast of Beasts of No Nation.

The 2014 image captured the hopeful actors at the beginning of their film journey.

The emotional photograph drew fresh attention to Strika’s difficult circumstances following reports of his imprisonment in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh