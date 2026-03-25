Mohamed Salah announces departure from Liverpool FC after a record-breaking tenure that revolutionized the club

Salah secured Champions League glory and ended Liverpool's three-decade league title drought, solidifying his legacy

With over 250 goals, Salah ranks third on Liverpool's all-time scoring list, leaving unforgettable memories behind

The announcement on Tuesday, March 24, that Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025/26 season marks the closing chapter of one of the most successful spells in the club’s modern history.

Since arriving from AS Roma in 2017, the Egyptian forward has transformed himself into one of the most iconic players ever to wear the famous red shirt.

Mohamed Salah is set to leave Liverpool after nine successful years with the Reds. Image credit: Quality Sport

Source: Getty Images

Across nine seasons on Merseyside, Salah has delivered unforgettable moments, trophies, and records that have cemented his place among the club’s greatest legends.

Check out Mohamed Salah's five notable Liverpool feats below.

Mohamed Salah's top 5 Liverpool achievements

1. Salah's record-breaking debut season

Salah’s first campaign at Liverpool immediately set the tone for what would become a remarkable era. During the 2017/18 season, the Egyptian winger shattered the scoring record for a 38-game Premier League season by netting 32 goals.

His explosive pace, intelligent movement, and clinical finishing made him almost unstoppable.

By the end of that season, Salah had already won the league’s Golden Boot and was widely recognised as one of the most dangerous attackers in world football, as Sun Sport noted.

Liverpool announce that Mohamed Salah will leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season. Image credit: LFC

Source: Getty Images

2. Salah's Champions League glory with Liverpool

One of the defining moments of Salah’s Liverpool career came in 2019 when the Reds lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy. After the heartbreak of losing the 2018 final, Liverpool returned stronger and defeated Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Salah opened the scoring in the final from the penalty spot, helping secure a historic sixth European crown for the club.

That triumph restored Liverpool’s place among Europe’s elite and confirmed Salah’s role as a key figure in the team’s success.

3. Ending Liverpool’s league drought

Perhaps Salah’s greatest contribution came during the 2019/20 season when Liverpool finally ended their 30-year wait for the English league title. The Reds dominated the campaign and finished comfortably at the top of the Premier League table.

According to Transfermarkt, Salah played a crucial role throughout the season, delivering 19 Premier League goals and 10 assists as Liverpool secured the club’s first league title of the modern EPL era.

4. Salah's individual brilliance and Golden Boots

Beyond team trophies, Salah has also enjoyed extraordinary personal success. Over the years, he has claimed the Premier League Golden Boot on multiple occasions, finishing as the league’s top scorer four times.

His ability to consistently produce goals season after season made him one of the most reliable forwards in European football.

5. Mohamed Salah's Liverpool’s scoring legend

According to Sun Sport, Salah’s remarkable consistency has placed him among Liverpool’s all-time scoring greats. With more than 250 goals in over 430 appearances, he currently sits third on the club’s all-time scoring list.

As he prepares to bid farewell to Anfield, Salah leaves behind a legacy defined by trophies, records, and unforgettable performances that will forever be remembered by Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool reportedly eye Bradley Barcola

With Salah set to leave Liverpool, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Reds have set their sights on highly rated PSG winger Bradley Barcola as a potential long-term successor to the Egyptian.

The young Frenchman is considered one of Europe’s brightest wide prospects and fits the club’s push for a younger, dynamic frontline.

Source: YEN.com.gh