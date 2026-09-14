Prophet Roja and his wife attended Ohemaa Mercy's annual Tehillah 2026 gospel concert together on Sunday, September 13

The couple's joint appearance at the Oil Dome of the Royal House Chapel in Accra attracted significant attention online

Prophet Roja's wife, who largely avoids the public eye, drew interest with her elegant black outfit at the gospel gathering

Prophet Roja, whose real name is Samuel Henry, made a joint public appearance with his wife at Ohemaa Mercy's annual Tehillah Experience concert on Sunday, 13 September 2026, held at the Oil Dome of the Royal House Chapel in Accra.

Prophet Roja's wife makes a rare public appearance at the Tehillah 2026 concert. Image credit: DeLighter Roja, Shinny Creatures

Source: Facebook

A video of the couple arriving at the event circulated widely on social media, drawing considerable attention given how infrequently the prophet's wife appears alongside him at public gatherings.

Prophet Roja and wife at Tehillah 2026

Prophet Roja arrived dressed in a well-tailored suit, while his wife complemented him in an elegant black outfit.

The pair appeared relaxed and in good spirits as they made their way into the venue, with onlookers and social media users taking particular notice of the wife's appearance.

The prophet is a familiar face in Ghana's Christian circles, known for his prophecies and frequent commentary on public matters.

His wife, however, has consistently kept a low profile away from media attention, making her presence at Tehillah 2026 all the more notable for those who follow the prophet's activities.

Tehillah 2026: Ohemaa Mercy's annual gospel gathering

The Tehillah Experience is an annual worship event organised by gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy, drawing worshippers, church leaders, gospel artistes and other personalities for an evening of praise and thanksgiving.

The 2026 edition continued that tradition, with the Oil Dome of the Royal House Chapel serving as the backdrop for the gathering.

While the concert itself remained the central focus of the evening, the appearance of Prophet Roja and his wife became a secondary talking point after footage of the two was captured and shared across social media platforms, sparking interest among users who had rarely seen the couple together in a public setting.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja and his wife is below.

Prophet Roja's prophecy on Wontumi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Roja’s prophecy concerning jailed Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The prophet said positive developments were ahead for the embattled politician after speaking with an undisclosed senior figure.

Prophet Roja’s earlier prediction about Wontumi’s legal troubles resurfaced after the politician’s sentencing, triggering renewed public debate. He also alleged that angry NPP supporters threatened his life and vowed to burn down his church over the prophecy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh