Real Estate CEO Edwin Omokhuale Arrested in Ireland Over $23 Million Fraud
- Edwin Omokhuale, a 39-year-old real estate CEO, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Wednesday, September 9, 2026
- Irish police detained Omokhuale on a UK-issued warrant linked to alleged money laundering connected to a $23 million fraud
- The alleged fraud targeted an Australian mining company in early 2023, with extradition proceedings now underway in Dublin
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A 39-year-old real estate chief executive, Edwin Omokhuale, found himself in Irish police custody after officers stopped him at Dublin Airport on Wednesday, 9 September, as he was reportedly on the verge of boarding a flight to Paris.
The arrest came on the strength of a warrant issued by UK authorities, who are seeking Omokhuale in connection with money laundering charges tied to an alleged fraud worth approximately $23 million (£17 million).
He was arrested by officers from An Garda Síochána just before boarding his flight to Paris.
How the Alleged $23 Million fraud unfolded
According to the UK National Crime Agency, the scheme is believed to have taken place in early 2023 and centred on an Australian mining company. Investigators allege that individuals based in the UK deceived staff at the company into transferring funds into accounts under the suspects' control.
Omokhuale was reportedly residing in the UK at the time the alleged offences occurred, placing him squarely in the frame for the money laundering investigation.
Extradition proceedings begin in Dublin
Following his arrest at the airport, Omokhuale was scheduled to appear before a Dublin court on Thursday, where extradition proceedings formally commenced. The legal process is aimed at returning him to the United Kingdom to face charges.
Omokhuale is publicly known as a Nigerian businessman and the chief executive of a Lagos-based real estate firm.
He reportedly owns MOED Homes and several properties inside Cowrie Creek Estate in Lekki.
His detention in Ireland marks a significant development in what appears to be a cross-border financial crime investigation spanning the UK, Ireland, and Australia.
If extradited and convicted in the UK, the 39-year-old developer would face severe penalties under United Kingdom anti-money laundering legislation, including substantial custodial sentences and comprehensive asset forfeiture orders.
6 alleged "fraud boys" set to be extradited to the US for allegedly defrauding 100 victims of over $6 million
See the Instagram post below:
38-year-old arrested over $5m fraud in Australia
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Foluso Omole, a 38-year-old Nigerian-Australian, had been accused of involvement in an alleged $5 million NDIS fraud scheme.
The former NDIS coordinator was arrested at Adelaide Airport while reportedly preparing to board a one-way flight to Nigeria.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh