Edwin Omokhuale, a 39-year-old real estate CEO, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Irish police detained Omokhuale on a UK-issued warrant linked to alleged money laundering connected to a $23 million fraud

The alleged fraud targeted an Australian mining company in early 2023, with extradition proceedings now underway in Dublin

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A 39-year-old real estate chief executive, Edwin Omokhuale, found himself in Irish police custody after officers stopped him at Dublin Airport on Wednesday, 9 September, as he was reportedly on the verge of boarding a flight to Paris.

39-year-old Edwin Omokhuale who reportedly owns MOED Homes and several properties inside Cowrie Creek Estate in Lekki has been arrested in Ireland. Photo source: LIB

Source: Instagram

The arrest came on the strength of a warrant issued by UK authorities, who are seeking Omokhuale in connection with money laundering charges tied to an alleged fraud worth approximately $23 million (£17 million).

He was arrested by officers from An Garda Síochána just before boarding his flight to Paris.

How the Alleged $23 Million fraud unfolded

According to the UK National Crime Agency, the scheme is believed to have taken place in early 2023 and centred on an Australian mining company. Investigators allege that individuals based in the UK deceived staff at the company into transferring funds into accounts under the suspects' control.

Omokhuale was reportedly residing in the UK at the time the alleged offences occurred, placing him squarely in the frame for the money laundering investigation.

Extradition proceedings begin in Dublin

Following his arrest at the airport, Omokhuale was scheduled to appear before a Dublin court on Thursday, where extradition proceedings formally commenced. The legal process is aimed at returning him to the United Kingdom to face charges.

Omokhuale is publicly known as a Nigerian businessman and the chief executive of a Lagos-based real estate firm.

He reportedly owns MOED Homes and several properties inside Cowrie Creek Estate in Lekki.

His detention in Ireland marks a significant development in what appears to be a cross-border financial crime investigation spanning the UK, Ireland, and Australia.

​If extradited and convicted in the UK, the 39-year-old developer would face severe penalties under United Kingdom anti-money laundering legislation, including substantial custodial sentences and comprehensive asset forfeiture orders.

See the Instagram post below:

38-year-old arrested over $5m fraud in Australia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Foluso Omole, a 38-year-old Nigerian-Australian, had been accused of involvement in an alleged $5 million NDIS fraud scheme.

The former NDIS coordinator was arrested at Adelaide Airport while reportedly preparing to board a one-way flight to Nigeria.

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Source: YEN.com.gh