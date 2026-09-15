Actress Ama K. Abebrese has shared a memorable photograph taken with the young cast of Beasts of No Nation in 2014

Strika, who wore a red shirt in the cheerful photograph, was among the children experiencing a movie set for the first time

The actress prayed for Strika to rediscover his hope and rebuild his life following reports of his imprisonment

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A memorable photo showing some of the young actors from Beasts of No Nation looking cheerful and promising has resurfaced following reports of Strika’s imprisonment.

Strika beams with smiles in resurfaced photo with ‘Beasts of No Nation’ cast. Image credit: Wan Blow GH, Serwaa Amihere, Ama K Abebrese

Source: TikTok

Actress Ama K. Abebrese shared the image, which was taken in 2014, with an emotional message about the young actors and the expectations they had for their futures.

Emmanuel Quaye, who played Strika in the internationally acclaimed movie, was identified as the boy wearing a red shirt in the middle of the group.

Strika’s promising beginning remembered

Ama explained that the photo included some members of the cast and crew, as well as a few of the children who appeared in the movie.

She noted that it was the first time many of the young actors had experienced life on a movie set.

She wrote:

“For many of these young actors, including Emmanuel Quaye, who played the role of Strika, this was their first time on a movie set.”

According to Ama, the children had a wonderful time during the production and carried the hopes of building bright futures for themselves.

The film was later released in 2015 and brought international recognition to several members of the cast. Strika gained attention for his performance alongside Abraham Attah and British actor Idris Elba.

Ama hopes Strika finds hope again

Ama shared the old photo after reports indicated that Strika had been sentenced to prison for stealing state property in Ghana.

Reacting to the news, the award-winning actress described the development as heartbreaking but acknowledged that the former child actor must face the consequences of his actions.

Ama stated:

“He has made mistakes, and he is facing the consequences.”

She expressed hope that his time in prison would help him reflect, change his ways and receive another opportunity to rebuild his life upon his release.

Check out the Facebook post below:

She added:

“This little ‘Emmanuel’ had hope for his future; may he find that again.”

Her emotional message and the cheerful photograph have highlighted the sharp difference between Strika’s promising beginning and his present difficulties.

Strika worked as a security guard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actor Strika, who began a new chapter in his life as a security guard at the Memo Shopping Mall in Darkuman.

Despite having limited language skills, the erstwhile child actor's performance in Beasts of No Nation garnered him international recognition.

Strika's most recent predicament has reignited discussions about Ghana's film industry's dearth of long-term assistance for up-and-coming talent.

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Source: YEN.com.gh