Former 2023 Bono Region Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Ohemaa Angela opened up about a chapter of her past during a Voice TV interview on August 24, 2026

Ohemaa Angela disclosed that she became involved in gay relationships after feeling that attraction to women was part of her sexuality at the time

She disclosed that her mother remains unaware of that period of her life and expressed hope that she would never find out

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Former 2023 Bono Region Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Ohemaa Angela has made a candid admission about her past, revealing that she once identified as a lesbian

Ohemaa Angela of GMB fame admits she was once a lesbian. Photo source: @ohemaaangela

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a televised interview on Voice TV on August 24, 2026, the beauty queen opened up about a chapter of her life she had kept private, describing how she came to explore gay relationships and the circumstances surrounding that period.

Ohemaa Angela explained that her involvement with women was not a deliberate decision but rather something she stumbled into after feeling, at a particular point in her life, that attraction to women was part of who she was.

"I became a lesbian when I felt at a point that it was part of my sexuality. It just happened and that was it," she said.

Ohemaa Angela on roles in past lesbian relationships

During the interview, she went into some detail about how those relationships functioned, noting that she typically occupied the more traditionally feminine role. She added that women frequently made the first move, though she also pursued women she found herself drawn to.

"I was always the female, and the women who came to propose to me. When I see someone I like too, I do propose to them as well," she explained.

Ohemaa Angela also revealed that people who were close to her during that period had their own ties to the lesbian community.

"I was a lesbian, and besides, the person I used to call godmother was once my lesbian dad and the person who was also discussing me on live was my lesbian mother," she said.

She was clear, however, that this is no longer the case. "I'm no longer a lesbian, and that was many years ago," she stated firmly.

Ohemaa's mother's unawareness and fear of Discovery

One of the more personal moments of the interview came when Ohemaa Angela admitted that her mother has no knowledge of this side of her past and that she intends to keep it that way.

"My mother is not aware, and I pray she wouldn't find out anything about this side of me," she shared.

The candid revelations from the former regional beauty queen have drawn widespread attention online, reigniting conversations about identity, personal growth, and the pressures faced by women in the public eye in Ghana.

Watch the X (Twitter) video of Ohemaa Angela below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh