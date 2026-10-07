Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie visited Ghana to launch a continental legacy initiative and paid a courtesy call on a senior government official during his stay

The actor also shared strong words about the GoldBod boss in a separate video, which added to the attention the courtesy call had already received online

Netizens reacted to the meeting on the GoldBod Facebook page, with many people praising the brotherhood between the two West African nations and also its leadership

Legendary Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has paid a courtesy visit to Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi in Accra. GoldBod shared the news on its official Facebook page.

Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie pays a courtesy call on GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi in Accra. Image credit: GoldBod.

Source: Facebook

The Nollywood legend arrived in Accra on September 29, 2026, and received a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport.

Fans, bloggers and industry players turned up to greet him, and a Kente stole was placed on him as a mark of welcome. His trip centred on the Pete Edochie Legacy Project, a Pan-African initiative.

Its theme is "Celebrating the African Legend: The Lion That Needs Not to Roar." Accra Legacy Week was scheduled to feature a Legacy Lecture, an Industry Meet and Greet, a Gala and the official project launch.

Pete Edochie meets GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi

Edochie called on Gyamfi while in Ghana to launch the African Legacy Project, according to GoldBod.

A book, a documentary film and an African Youth Mentorship Initiative make up the project, which aims to reach about 500,000 young people across Africa.

Gyamfi welcomed the opportunity for GoldBod to back the youth mentorship initiative. The initiative, according to GoldBod, aligns with the Board's Special Intervention Programme and its focus on social impact and economic empowerment.

GoldBod's work also features in Edochie's new book, which highlights Ghana's efforts to make its gold resources count towards national development.

The Facebook post from GoldBod, in which it announces Pete Edochie's courtesy call on Sammy Gyamfi, is below.

Pete Edochie praises Sammy Gyamfi

In a separate video, Edochie heaped praise on Gyamfi and congratulated him on his work.

Edochie said: "Congratulations, sir. You did a wonderful job."

He said not everybody is cut out to handle finances effectively, noting that the temptations around money overwhelm many people.

According to Edochie, the change Gyamfi has brought about in a short time deserves heavy congratulations.

Edochie also said he was praying for Nigerian politician Peter Obi to "come in", so that he could seriously recommend Gyamfi to him.

The Facebook video of Pete Edochie, in which he congratulates Sammy Gyamfi on his work, is below.

Netizens react to Edochie's GoldBod visit

Many commenters praised the meeting and the unity between Ghana and Nigeria.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

A Majeed Iddrisu wrote:

"Indeed, there is a saying that a child who washes his hands well shall eat with kings!"

Mawey Alhassan said:

"Indeed, the whole Africa will pay homage to the best African institution in the world. Hon. Sammy Gyamfi Esq., you do all."

King Magen indicated:

"It is inspiring to see such a collaboration focusing on mentorship and economic empowerment across the continent."

Justine Boyle commented:

"Oh wow, lovely. What a brotherhood. Ghana and Nigeria. None like us, we the best."

Pete Edochie visits ailing actor Emmanuel Armah

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Pete Edochie paid an emotional visit to his longtime friend and former colleague, Emmanuel Armah, at his residence in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Once a foundational figure who bridged the Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries, Armah has been out of the spotlight for nearly 11 years due to severe health complications from a stroke.

During the reunion, a visibly emotional Edochie supported his ailing colleague with a substantial cash donation for his support and led a heartfelt prayer for his recovery.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh