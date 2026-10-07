Prophet Kumchacha issued a public warning to newly elected NPP First Vice Chairman Kojo Bamba during a radio interview on October 6, 2026

The controversial prophet claimed his warning stemmed from a spiritual revelation, urging Bamba to exercise caution over what he consumes

Kumchacha specified that the threat would not come from Bamba's rivals in the internal NPP election but from outside figures

Prophet Nicholas Osei, the founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry popularly known as Kumchacha, has issued a public warning to Kojo Fosu Boadu, known as Kojo Bamba, who was recently elected NPP First Vice Chairman, claiming a spiritual vision has revealed that Bamba faces a poisoning threat.

Prophet Kumchacha issued a public warning to newly elected NPP First Vice Chairman Kojo Bamba during a radio interview on October 6, 2026

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Asempa FM on October 6, 2026, Kumchacha urged the newly elected party official to exercise extreme caution over anything he eats, drinks or consumes.

The prophet was emphatic that the danger would not originate from any of the candidates Bamba defeated during the NPP's internal elections.

Instead, he pointed to individuals outside the contest who, he alleged, are displeased with Bamba's current position within the party.

"Kojo Bamba has done well, and he should take good care of himself, or else he would be poisoned. Those who will carry out such an operation would not be the people he competed with, but outside people who are not happy with his current position," Kumchacha said.

He added that the gravity of the statement should not be taken lightly, noting that he rarely makes such specific pronouncements.

"This is a prophecy. He should be careful with what he eats, drinks or takes in because I don't talk about prophecies like this often. So, before I say things like this, I am serious about it," he said.

Kojo Bamba's Victory at NPP National Delegates Conference

YEN.com.gh reported that Kojo Bamba's election to the position of First Vice Chairman has drawn considerable attention within Ghanaian political circles.

He emerged victorious at the NPP's National Delegates Conference, held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on October 3, 2026, securing 3,116 votes.

His win came against a competitive field of 12 other candidates, including Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hameed, Nana Akomea, Samuel Pyne, George Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, Richard Ahiagba, Alhaji Masawudu Osman, Richard Oti Aboagye, Abena Pokua Boaitey Amoah, Yaa Amponsah Frimpong, Henry Nana Boakye, Horma Miez and Bright Esselfie Kumi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh