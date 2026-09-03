Ghanaian fashion designer Samuel Clottey has encouraged young people to use social media to develop their talents, promote their businesses and create opportunities

The founder and CEO of Sam Creatives warned that irresponsible online behaviour could damage a person’s reputation and affect future employment prospects

Samuel Clottey’s fashion brand has styled several celebrated Ghanaian musicians, business executives and other prominent personalities

Fast-rising Ghanaian fashion designer Samuel Clottey has advised young people to be careful and responsible when using social media.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s designer shares important social media advice with youth. Image credit: Samuel Clottey

Source: UGC

The founder and CEO of Sam Creatives believes social media can create valuable opportunities for the youth when used positively.

However, he warned that irresponsible behaviour on such platforms could also damage their reputations and affect their future.

Samuel Clottey has built a growing presence in Ghana’s fashion and styling industry through Sam Creatives.

The brand is recognised for its distinctive and sophisticated approach to fashion and has worked with several prominent personalities.

Its list of clients includes award-winning Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy, Samini, Shatta Wale, Medikal and Amerado.

Sam Creatives has also provided styling services for notable business executives and other personalities, strengthening the brand’s presence within Ghana’s entertainment and corporate spaces.

Social media offered opportunities

Speaking about the influence of social media on young people, Clottey said he was always pleased to see the youth using digital platforms to market their products and services.

He said:

“I am always happy anytime I go online and see young people using social media to sell their products. It makes me happy to see young people taking advantage of the platform to build something for themselves.”

According to the fashion designer, social media has made it easier for young entrepreneurs to display their products, connect with customers and reach audiences beyond their immediate communities.

He encouraged the youth to use the available platforms to promote their businesses, showcase their talents and build credible personal brands.

Clottey explained that young people no longer need to wait for traditional media platforms before introducing their work to the public.

With consistency, creativity and responsible communication, he believes they can use social media to create meaningful opportunities for themselves.

Designer cautioned against misuse

Despite its many advantages, Clottey expressed concern about how some young people use social media. He particularly criticised the practice of going live to insult leaders, public officials and other individuals.

He stated:

“Some of them will go live and insult our leaders all because they don’t know how to use social media.”

He reminded the youth that content shared online could remain accessible for years and might later be used to assess their character.

“There is a saying that the internet does not forget.”

Clottey noted, urging users to think carefully before posting, sharing or commenting online.

He added that a person’s social media history could affect important opportunities, including employment. According to him, some young people have reportedly missed job opportunities because potential employers discovered damaging content linked to their online accounts.

The fashion designer also raised concerns about young people getting into serious trouble through activities and associations formed on social media.

Clottey therefore encouraged the youth to treat their online presence as an extension of their personal and professional identities.

He believes social media can become a powerful tool for entrepreneurship, personal development and youth empowerment when used with purpose, discipline and responsibility.

Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Adobea's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah's strong criticism of adults featured in a viral video involving a young Ghanaian content creator.

The incident has sparked public outrage, as many question the responsibility and oversight adults should provide in public settings for vulnerable individuals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh