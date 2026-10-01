Germany's Make It in Germany portal has published a step-by-step guide for foreign spouses applying for a family reunification visa

Applicants must gather key documents including a valid passport and marriage certificate before submitting to a German embassy

Foreign spouses who secure a residence permit gain full and immediate rights to work anywhere in Germany upon arrival

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Germany has laid out a clear pathway for foreign nationals who wish to join their spouses in the country, with the government's Make It in Germany portal publishing a detailed guide covering every stage of the family reunification visa process.

According to the portal, any foreign spouse who requires a visa before entering Germany must apply specifically for a family reunification visa.

Germany’s family reunification visa guide outlines the required documents, application steps and foreign spouses’ immediate right to work Image: Michele Tantussi, Svitlana Pietukhova/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Applications can be lodged either through the Consular Services Portal of the Federal Foreign Office or in person at a German embassy in the applicant's home country.

Documents required for the visa application

At the point of application, candidates must present at minimum a valid passport alongside proof of their union, which may take the form of a marriage certificate, civil partnership certificate, or a registered partnership certificate.

The portal notes that additional documentation may be required depending on each applicant's individual circumstances, and it recommends contacting the nearest German embassy well ahead of the intended application date to confirm the full list.

Given that processing times can extend considerably, the portal strongly encourages applicants to identify all required paperwork early and submit their applications with as much lead time as possible.

What happens after arrival in Germany

Once the foreign spouse enters Germany, the couple must register jointly at the local Residents' Registration Office. Prior to the expiry of their visa, they are also required to apply for a residence permit from the relevant foreigners' authority in their area.

The portal flags that appointment availability at these offices is frequently limited, making early booking a practical necessity.

Documentation needed for the residence permit typically includes passports, birth and marriage certificates, recent pay slips or tax statements, and proof of rental accommodation, though the precise requirements may differ based on the family's situation.

Crucially, once the residence permit is granted, the foreign spouse acquires immediate and unrestricted rights to take up employment anywhere in Germany. There are no limitations on the type or sector of work they may pursue, a provision that distinguishes Germany's family reunification route as a notably accessible option for international couples looking to settle in the country.

Germany names foreigners eligible to bring parents

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany has listed a family reunification pathway permitting certain foreign nationals to bring their parents or parents-in-law into the country.

The government announced that the provision applies to foreigners whose visa or residence permit for gainful purposes was first issued after 1 March 2024.

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Source: YEN.com.gh