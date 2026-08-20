John Dumelo Says Being an MP in Ghana Has No Direct Financial Gain

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo dismissed claims that parliamentary office is a money-making venture in a post on X

The actor-turned-politician was responding to a social media user who asked whether money, passion or prestige drives people to seek election

Dumelo acknowledged that MPs can use their position to create opportunities and leverage certain benefits

Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament John Setor Dumelo has pushed back against the popular perception that serving in Ghana's Parliament is a financially rewarding arrangement, saying the position does not offer direct monetary gain.

The former actor made his position known on X on Thursday, August 20, 2026, after a social media user posed a question about what truly motivates people to seek parliamentary seats, asking whether it was money, passion, or the prestige tied to the title.

Dumelo acknowledged that individuals enter politics for varying reasons but was firm that financial reward is not the defining feature of holding office.

"People have different reasons for wanting to go to parliament...but money no dey inside like that," he wrote.

How MPs Can Still Benefit From Office

While ruling out direct financial gain, Dumelo did not suggest the role is without its advantages. He noted that the position carries a kind of leverage that parliamentarians can channel into creating opportunities for themselves.

"You can however use your position as MP leverage for certain things," he added.

The distinction Dumelo drew, between earning money directly from the role and using the office as a platform to open doors, has caught the attention of many Ghanaians online. Public scepticism about the true financial arrangements surrounding political office in Ghana remains widespread, and his comments have fuelled fresh debate on the subject.

Dumelo's Path From Acting to Politics

Dumelo built a prominent career in Ghana's film industry before transitioning into politics. He successfully contested the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat and has since become a consistent voice on social and political matters, frequently engaging with constituents and the broader public through social media.

His willingness to address pointed questions about the financial realities of parliamentary life reflects a pattern of directness that has become something of a hallmark of his public persona since entering office.

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Source: YEN.com.gh