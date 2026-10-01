Nigerian Christian TikToker Audrey Cyril removed all pinned engagement videos with fiancé Mr Presh from her social media accounts

The move came weeks after cheating allegations against Mr Presh surfaced just days before the couple's planned wedding

Fans have flooded social media with support for Audrey Cyril, praising her courage in making such a public and painful decision

Nigerian Christian TikToker Audrey Cyril has taken a dramatic step by wiping all her pinned engagement videos featuring fiancé Mr Presh from her social media accounts, signalling what many fans believe is the end of their relationship.

Popular Nigerian Christian TikToker Audrey Cyril deletes pinned engagement videos with fiance Mr Presh after cheating drama. Photo source: @ms.auudrey_ and @beautyby_sharona

Source: Instagram

The move, reported by popular Nigerian blogger Instablog9ja on Thursday, 1 October 2026, came in the wake of multiple cheating allegations that emerged against Mr Presh just days before the couple were due to get married.

The allegations triggered a wave of attention online, with Audrey's engagement content having previously racked up significant view counts across her platforms.

TikToker Audrey Cyril's bold social media move

Rather than issue a public statement, Audrey Cyril let her actions speak on social media.

The pinned videos, which had served as a highly visible celebration of the couple's engagement and had accumulated substantial numbers, were quietly scrubbed.

The proposal video, originally posted in July 2026, captured Mr Presh popping the question to Cyril.

In the clip, he described how the two had lost touch for roughly a decade before he reached back out, and the popular TikToker responded almost immediately.

For a content creator whose relationship had been openly shared with followers, the deletion was anything but subtle.

The Instagram post detailing Audrey Cyril's latest action after Mr Presh's cheating allegations is below:

Fans rally behind Audrey Cyril

The response from followers has been overwhelmingly supportive, with many praising Audrey for her decision under what they describe as deeply difficult circumstances.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@theshoeshaven1 wrote:

"She's too good for someone like that."

@syndijatau said:

"She made the best decision. He will do the same and even more if it were him."

@temy_tayor commented:

"I am so proud of her! A big decision!!! The numbers on those posts are huge! I pray she finds peace and still maintains a healthy opinion on love and her decision."

Nigerian TikToker Mama Twins passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about TikToker Mrs GCFR, known to her followers as Mama Twins, who died after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest.

Her pregnancy videos built a devoted online community, making the news of her death especially heartbreaking for fans who had followed her journey into motherhood.

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Source: YEN.com.gh