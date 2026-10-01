Audrey Cyril: Popular TikToker Deletes Pinned Engagement Videos With Mr Presh After Cheating Drama
- Nigerian Christian TikToker Audrey Cyril removed all pinned engagement videos with fiancé Mr Presh from her social media accounts
- The move came weeks after cheating allegations against Mr Presh surfaced just days before the couple's planned wedding
- Fans have flooded social media with support for Audrey Cyril, praising her courage in making such a public and painful decision
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Nigerian Christian TikToker Audrey Cyril has taken a dramatic step by wiping all her pinned engagement videos featuring fiancé Mr Presh from her social media accounts, signalling what many fans believe is the end of their relationship.
The move, reported by popular Nigerian blogger Instablog9ja on Thursday, 1 October 2026, came in the wake of multiple cheating allegations that emerged against Mr Presh just days before the couple were due to get married.
The allegations triggered a wave of attention online, with Audrey's engagement content having previously racked up significant view counts across her platforms.
TikToker Audrey Cyril's bold social media move
Rather than issue a public statement, Audrey Cyril let her actions speak on social media.
The pinned videos, which had served as a highly visible celebration of the couple's engagement and had accumulated substantial numbers, were quietly scrubbed.
The proposal video, originally posted in July 2026, captured Mr Presh popping the question to Cyril.
In the clip, he described how the two had lost touch for roughly a decade before he reached back out, and the popular TikToker responded almost immediately.
For a content creator whose relationship had been openly shared with followers, the deletion was anything but subtle.
The Instagram post detailing Audrey Cyril's latest action after Mr Presh's cheating allegations is below:
Fans rally behind Audrey Cyril
The response from followers has been overwhelmingly supportive, with many praising Audrey for her decision under what they describe as deeply difficult circumstances.
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:
@theshoeshaven1 wrote:
"She's too good for someone like that."
@syndijatau said:
"She made the best decision. He will do the same and even more if it were him."
@temy_tayor commented:
"I am so proud of her! A big decision!!! The numbers on those posts are huge! I pray she finds peace and still maintains a healthy opinion on love and her decision."
Nigerian TikToker Mama Twins passes away
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about TikToker Mrs GCFR, known to her followers as Mama Twins, who died after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest.
Her pregnancy videos built a devoted online community, making the news of her death especially heartbreaking for fans who had followed her journey into motherhood.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh