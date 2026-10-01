Qatar confirmed that nationals of any country holding a valid residence permit in seven specific regions qualify for the e-Travel Authorisation

The scheme is particularly significant for Africans in the diaspora who legally reside in places such as the UK, Germany, or the UAE

Qatar published the full list of eligible countries and regions on its official government website

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Qatar has opened a streamlined travel pathway for millions of foreign nationals living abroad, confirming that residents of seven countries and regions can enter the Gulf state using a valid residence permit or visa issued elsewhere.

Qatar allows citizens of 7 countries to enter with a residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/ Boarding1Now

Source: Getty Images

The Qatari government announced the arrangement on its official website, outlining the precise nationalities and regions covered under the e-Travel Authorisation scheme. The core requirement is straightforward: a traveller must hold a valid residence permit or visa from one of the qualifying countries or regions, regardless of their original nationality.

Countries and regions covered under Qatar's scheme

The official statement on Qatar's government website reads:

"The e-Travel Authorisation is granted to any nationalities holding a valid residence permit or visa in the following countries."

The seven qualifying countries and regions are the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Schengen countries, and GCC countries.

What this means for Africans in the diaspora

In practical terms, the policy opens Qatar's doors to a wide pool of African travellers who would otherwise face more complex entry requirements. A Ghanaian, Nigerian, or Kenyan national who legally resides in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, or any other qualifying country or region could potentially use that residence permit to apply for Qatar's e-Travel Authorisation.

This is especially relevant for the large African diaspora communities settled across Europe and the Gulf, many of whom travel frequently within the Middle East for business, transit, or leisure.

The Schengen Area alone covers 29 European countries, while the Gulf Cooperation Council includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE alongside Qatar's immediate neighbours. Combined with English-speaking nations such as the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the scope of the scheme is broad.

Qatar has not published a cap on the number of authorisations or a closing date for the arrangement, and full details remain available on the country's official government website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh