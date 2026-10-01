American singer Trina Braxton's husband, Von Scales, has passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at the age of 58

The Braxton family released a statement through Trina's representative confirming the tragic news to the public

Scales' death marks another painful loss for the Braxton family, who have faced several bereavements in recent years

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Von Scales, the husband of singer and television personality Trina Braxton, has died at the age of 58. A representative for Braxton confirmed the news on Thursday, October 1, 2026, with the announcement first reported by TMZ.

Trina Braxton's mourns as her husband Von Scales dies at 58. Image credit: Vincent-Tennell

Source: Facebook

The family released a brief statement through the representative:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Von Scales, beloved husband of Trina Braxton. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time as they navigate this unfortunate event." No cause of death was disclosed.

Trina Braxton and Von Scales' marriage

Braxton and Scales wed in 2019, having built their relationship over several years prior.

Their union followed one of the most difficult chapters of Braxton's life: the 2018 death of her former husband, Gabe Solis, who passed away at 43 after battling cancer.

Solis was the father of Braxton's two sons, Eric and Caleb, and his loss left a lasting mark on the family.

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Braxton spoke openly about her engagement to Scales, recalling that he proposed during a family trip to Napa Valley, California, while she and her sisters were filming.

She described the moment he placed the ring box on the table as one that left her completely overwhelmed, saying she "lost it" on the spot.

She also paid tribute to Scales for the steadiness he offered her and her boys in the aftermath of Solis' passing, acknowledging that supporting a woman still grieving a former partner was no small ask, but that Scales embraced that reality without hesitation.

Another loss for the Braxton family

Scales' death comes as the Braxton family continues to grieve Trina's sister, Traci Braxton, who died in 2022 at 50 following a diagnosis of oesophageal cancer.

The losses in quick succession paint a sobering picture for a family that has remained in the public eye largely through Braxton Family Values, the long-running reality series that brought the sisters' personal and professional lives to a wide audience.

The family has once again called on the public to honour their need for space as they come to terms with Scales' passing.

The X post about Trina Braxton's loss is below.

Former BET host Angela dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Angela Stribling, the former BET host and longtime Washington radio personality who died at 58 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

She made history as the first woman to host WHUR’s original Quiet Storm programme and helped launch BET Jazz. Stribling’s husband and sister were by her side when she died peacefully at home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh