Nollywood actor Emeka Okoye broke his silence on the passing of his colleague and friend, CJay Nwoks, also known as Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor

Okoye alleged that a shortage of oxygen at the hospital played a direct role in CJay's death, questioning Nigeria's health infrastructure

The grieving actor also revealed a little-known side of CJay, describing him as a passionate baker who used his talent to help others

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Nollywood actor Emeka Okoye has spoken out following the death of his friend and colleague Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor, better known as CJay Nwoks, laying part of the blame squarely at the feet of Nigeria's struggling healthcare system.

Actor Emeka Okoye shares unheard details about Cjay's demise. Photo source: @cjaynwoks1

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, Okoye described the loss as devastating, noting that Cjay died at a moment when his career was genuinely gaining momentum, making the grief even harder to process.

Emeka Okoye's accusation against Nigeria's health system

What set Okoye's tribute apart was his pointed allegation about the conditions at the hospital where CJay spent his final hours.

He claimed that an insufficient supply of oxygen contributed directly to the actor's death, writing:

"So sorry that the our health system failed us again? How can there not be enough oxygen in hospitals in this present year 2026."

The accusation prompted Okoye to revisit a painful chapter of his own life. He recalled spending an entire night bleeding from gunshot wounds on a hospital floor with no bed available, crediting prayer and divine intervention for keeping him alive. The memory, he suggested, made Cjay's situation feel all too familiar.

Despite his anguish, Okoye acknowledged those who fought to save Cjay's life, expressing appreciation for every colleague who gave their time on the actor's final day.

The side of CJay his fans never knew

Beyond mourning, Okoye painted a fuller portrait of the man he knew. He revealed that Cjay had a genuine talent for baking, a passion he channelled quietly into acts of generosity for those around him.

"Everyone is testifying to how you touch their lives; I'm sure a lot of people don't know you are a fantastic baker. Even as a baker, you used it judiciously in philanthropy, without blinking an eye," Okoye wrote.

He also spoke warmly about the bond they shared, noting that Cjay extended brotherly love and loyalty to him long before discovering that the two men came from the same town. Okoye offered his blessings to producers who gave Cjay opportunities throughout his career.

He closed the tribute with a final farewell:

"Rest in the bosom of your creator. Good night, Ceejay. A bright star is gone."

See the Instagram tribute below:

Nkechi Blessing's tribute to CJay Nwoks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing’s tribute to CJay Nwoks.

The actress said she had spoken to him just hours before learning of his sudden death, sharing memories of their friendship and plans they had hoped to fulfil.

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Source: YEN.com.gh