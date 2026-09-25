Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited has reportedly initiated legal action against its former Head of Sports, Kennedy Amoako, popularly known as Fancy Di Maria

The company is demanding a total of GH¢1,254,000 — covering a GH¢1,200,000 enticement fee and a GH¢54,000 rent advance — after his sudden departure

Fancy Di Maria allegedly denied any plans to leave on two separate occasions before calling the General Manager on September 18, 2026, to announce his exit

Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited has reportedly taken legal action against its former Head of Sports, Kennedy Amoako — better known as Fancy Di Maria — after he abruptly left the organisation, allegedly in breach of a five-year employment commitment.

Wontumi Multimedia reportedly sues Fancy Di Maria and demands a GH¢1.254 million refund after his abrupt exit. Photo source: Chairman Wontumi, FANCY DI MARIA

Source: Facebook

A demand notice dated September 22, 2026, and sighted by Ghanaian blogger Sir Kenn, was issued by the company's solicitors, Owusu Bempah Law Chambers.

In it, the firm demands a full refund of GH¢1,254,000 from the sports broadcaster within seven days of receiving the notice.

Fancy Di Maria's exit triggers legal demand

According to the letter, signed by Kwame Adom-Appiah, Esq, Fancy Di Maria entered into a verbal agreement with Wontumi Multimedia around January 2025 to lead its sports programming alongside a team he had assembled.

He officially began work on 3rd February, 2025, at imprisoned NPP politician Chairman Wontumi's radio station in Kumasi.

The company states it paid him an enticement and commitment fee of GH¢1,200,000 in tranches as part of a guaranteed five-year arrangement, describing the practice as standard in the industry.

This amount was separate from his monthly salary.

Additionally, the company paid a rent advance of GH¢54,000 in two instalments, with the final payment made on 9th September, 2026, towards accommodation for his duty post.

The solicitors state that management had heard through unofficial channels that Fancy Di Maria was considering leaving the company.

He was engaged on two separate occasions to address any concerns, and on both occasions he denied any intention to depart.

"Contrary to your assurances to management of continuous stay in our Client's employ, you called the General Manager on the 18th of September, 2026, on the phone to inform him that you have parted ways with our client and reinforced the same message with a social media post as a confirmation that you have severed the relationship with our client," the letter stated.

Wontumi Multimedia is demanding a full refund of both the GH¢1,200,000 enticement fee and the GH¢54,000 rent advance.

The solicitors have also warned that failure to settle the total sum of GH¢1,254,000 within the seven-day window will result in further legal proceedings.

The Facebook post detailing Wontumi Media's legal action against Fancy Di Maria is below:

Fancy Di Maria confirms Wontumi FM exit

The Kumasi-based media station's legal action comes days after Fancy Di Maria departed from Wontumi FM and TV.

The announcement came on Sunday, September 20, through an official communique in which the ace presenter expressed gratitude to the station's leadership and audience.

"Thank you to Chairman Wontumi, the management and cherished listeners and viewers for your unwavering support, encouragement and the opportunity to be part of the Wontumi TV/FM family," he wrote.

Fancy, who is also referred to as the "sports god" by his followers, joined Wontumi in 2025, stepping in after King Eben's departure for Lawson Media.

His stint at the station lasted roughly one year.

Notably, the broadcaster offered no indication of where he is headed next.

Reactions to Fancy Di Maria's legal trouble

The story has drawn considerable attention online, with Ghanaians sharing their views on the matter.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@Nyame-Tease Kojo GoDliving wrote:

"Yes. I suspected this was going to come because Kumasi radio presenters like doing that. Once they hear of a new radio station, then they start fooling."

@Bryce K. Owusu said:

"If true, the Wontumi truly deserves a refund."

@Nana Amankwah commented:

"Di Maria mpo nie na BKB, King Eben, Summer, Sir Joe and Sometymer. Sports presenters are making cash."

Radio personality Sokoban Fatilow departs Nhyira FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Sokoban Fatilow’s resignation from Nhyira 104.5 FM after five years as a sports presenter at the Kumasi-based station.

The popular Ghanaian radio personality shared an emotional behind-the-scenes video showing colleagues embracing him on his final day.

His farewell message sparked an outpouring of reactions from fans and fellow broadcasters, while his next career move remains under wraps.

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Source: YEN.com.gh