Rick Ross was arrested in Miami Beach and faces serious criminal charges, including battery

The rapper's arrest comes after his ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, recently accused him of physical assault

The charges against Rick Ross mark a significant legal development for the high-profile American hip-hop mogul

Rick Ross has been arrested in Miami Beach on charges of battery and domestic violence, according to a report from Page Six.

Rick Ross Arrested in Miami Beach on Alleged Battery and other Charges

Source: Facebook

The American rapper and music mogul, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, was taken into custody in the coastal Florida city.

Ross’ arrest comes after his ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, recently accused him of physical assault during their romantic relationship.

The Grammy nominee reportedly turned himself into police on Thursday, October 1, 2026, after his ex-romantic partner called the police on Tuesday and reported the alleged crime, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Ross has reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is currently being held on $5,000 and $1,000 bonds for the respective charges.

The Maybach Music Group label boss's arraignment is scheduled for October 22, 2026.

Rick Ross's Miami Beach arrest

Miami Beach has long been associated with Rick Ross, who has built much of his public persona around South Florida's culture and lifestyle.

His arrest there adds a striking twist to that connection.

Battery charges in Florida typically involve the intentional and unlawful touching or striking of another person against their will.

What the charges mean for Rick Ross

The arrest marks a notable legal moment for one of American hip-hop's most recognisable figures.

Ross built his career through a string of commercially successful albums and later expanded into business ventures, including his Maybach Music Group record label and various food and hospitality interests.

The X post announcing Rick Ross' arrest is below:

Fan reactions to Rick Ross' arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

idk_usernametwt commented:

"From parole officer to rapper to prisoner."

Big_Perfect669 said:

"Serious allegations need serious evidence, and let the legal process establish the facts."

KUNECTED wrote:

"Ross is going out bad. I am still going to wait for the facts to drop, but you are not even supposed to be in these types of situations."

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Source: YEN.com.gh