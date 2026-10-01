Rick Ross Arrested in Miami Beach on Alleged Domestic Violence Charges After Ex-Girlfriend's Claims
- Rick Ross was arrested in Miami Beach and faces serious criminal charges, including battery
- The rapper's arrest comes after his ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, recently accused him of physical assault
- The charges against Rick Ross mark a significant legal development for the high-profile American hip-hop mogul
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Rick Ross has been arrested in Miami Beach on charges of battery and domestic violence, according to a report from Page Six.
The American rapper and music mogul, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, was taken into custody in the coastal Florida city.
Ross’ arrest comes after his ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, recently accused him of physical assault during their romantic relationship.
The Grammy nominee reportedly turned himself into police on Thursday, October 1, 2026, after his ex-romantic partner called the police on Tuesday and reported the alleged crime, law enforcement sources told TMZ.
Ross has reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is currently being held on $5,000 and $1,000 bonds for the respective charges.
The Maybach Music Group label boss's arraignment is scheduled for October 22, 2026.
Rick Ross's Miami Beach arrest
Miami Beach has long been associated with Rick Ross, who has built much of his public persona around South Florida's culture and lifestyle.
His arrest there adds a striking twist to that connection.
Battery charges in Florida typically involve the intentional and unlawful touching or striking of another person against their will.
What the charges mean for Rick Ross
The arrest marks a notable legal moment for one of American hip-hop's most recognisable figures.
Ross built his career through a string of commercially successful albums and later expanded into business ventures, including his Maybach Music Group record label and various food and hospitality interests.
The X post announcing Rick Ross' arrest is below:
Fan reactions to Rick Ross' arrest
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:
idk_usernametwt commented:
"From parole officer to rapper to prisoner."
Big_Perfect669 said:
"Serious allegations need serious evidence, and let the legal process establish the facts."
KUNECTED wrote:
"Ross is going out bad. I am still going to wait for the facts to drop, but you are not even supposed to be in these types of situations."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh