The wife of ailing veteran actor Emmanuel Armah opened up about the daily struggles of caring for him in an interview with media platform Urban Insight

She said the actor often asked to visit friends, but the high cost of transport sometimes forced her to tell him there was no money available

Armah's wife added that body pains made physiotherapy difficult for him, although she had kept up his treatment and gave him massages at home every day

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Emmanuel Armah's wife has shared the emotional and financial strain of caring for the veteran actor, who has been battling serious health complications for years.

Emmanuel Armah's wife opens up on the struggles of caring for the ailing veteran actor. Image credit: Urban Insight.

Source: TikTok

In an interview with Urban Insight, she spoke about his recovery, his memory and the moments she struggles to cope.

Armah was a popular face in Ghanaian movies, starring in films such as Every Woman Wants Me, Fresh Trouble, Beyond Love and Things Men Do.

His health struggles became public around 2017, when he was presented with a wheelchair at the 37 Military Hospital.

Colleagues, including Kalsoume Sinare, Vivienne Achor and Beverly Afaglo, have visited him over the years.

The actor, who also featured in Nigerian productions, has been largely out of the spotlight since falling ill.

Emmanuel Armah's wife on his health struggles

According to his wife, Armah fell ill while working, after undetected high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol triggered his condition.

She was in Ghana when it happened, so she only learnt the details from people who were with him at the time.

Doctors have said he can get better, but she explained that pain all over his body makes physiotherapy difficult.

He is currently receiving treatment at a physiotherapy centre, and she massages him every day.

She added that he remembers everything and often asks about people by name.

Emmanuel Armah's wife opens up on transport struggles

Armah sometimes asks to visit friends he has not heard from, even suggesting that he can lead her to their homes.

He often asks whether she has money for the trip, insisting he remembers where the person lives.

She explained that they cannot travel by trotro because of his condition, and an Uber or a drop-off ride would cost a lot.

When the stress becomes too much, she said she tells him there is no money and brushes the request aside. She said:

"At another time I'll organise myself and then we can go."

The TikTok video, in which Emmanuel Armah's wife opens up on caring for the actor, is below.

Ghanaians praise Emmanuel Armah's wife

Social media users praised the actor's wife for standing by him, with some appealing to businessman Ibrahim Mahama to support the veteran actor.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Maame Serwaa Akoto wrote:

"Please Mr Ibrahim Mahama, help our legend for us. This man has been battling sickness for many years."

Abena Frimpomaa April🦋 said:

"Mama, it's difficult but try not to cry in his presence 🥹😭 We are with you in prayers."

Kofi Yesu commented:

"The kind of woman we all men need oo, hmmm."

Dzifa indicated:

"I salute this woman. She has been and is going through a lot."

Tony East added:

"Auntie Stella, it shall be well. I like how you have stuck to your husband in this very serious situation and I love you for that."

Pete Edochie visits Emmanuel Armah

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nollywood legend Pete Edochie visited Armah in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, during his legacy tour of Ghana.

Content creator Parrot Mouth shared a video showing Edochie praying over Armah and offering him financial support.

The Nollywood actor also opened up about his own health, revealing that parts of his body swell from time to time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh