Popular Ghanaian food content creator Afua Nash has opened up about a health challenge she is battling

The TikToker said she has been experiencing a burning sensation in her head, watery eyes, a runny nose and frequent sneezing

Afua Nash appealed to people who may know a remedy to reach out, as she said the condition has also affected her sleep

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Popular Ghanaian food content creator Afua Nash has caused concern among her followers after opening up about a health problem that has left her struggling.

Afua Nash pleads for help as persistent sneezing and watery eyes affect her. Image credit: Afua Nash

Source: TikTok

The TikToker, known for eating large portions of popular Ghanaian dishes in her videos, appeared emotional as she spoke about the symptoms she had been experiencing.

Afua Nash described her symptoms

In the video shared on social media, Afua Nash said she had been feeling a burning sensation in her head, and her eyes constantly watered.

She added that her nose had also been running and that she had been sneezing frequently, making it difficult for her to rest properly.

Watch the X video below:

Appearing visibly uncomfortable, the content creator appealed to anyone who had experienced something similar or knew of a possible remedy.

She said:

“If there is any remedy for this, somebody should please help me. The inside of my head feels like it’s burning, and I’m really suffering. My eyes keep watering, my nose keeps running, I can’t sleep, and I keep sneezing.”

Afua Nash appeals for help

The food influencer's condition appeared to have taken a toll on her, particularly as she explained that she had been unable to sleep comfortably.

Her revelation has drawn attention because many social media users are familiar with her energetic personality and eating videos.

While Afua Nash did not disclose whether she had received a medical diagnosis, the symptoms she described prompted concern among people who came across the video.

Her public appeal was mainly directed at people who may have knowledge or experience with similar symptoms and could guide her towards getting relief.

Afua Nash has built a sizeable following online through her unusual food-eating videos and appearances with other content creators.

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Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pete Edochie’s plans to visit Moesha Boduong and veteran actor Emmanuel Armah during his stay in Ghana.

Edochie said his last conversation with Moesha left him concerned after she told him she had suffered a stroke.

The Nollywood legend also recalled that she once played his wife in a Ghanaian movie production.

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Source: YEN.com.gh