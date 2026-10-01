Germany Lists 14 Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Family Reunification Entry

Germany confirmed that nationals from 14 countries can enter the country without a visa to join a spouse or civil partner

Citizens from Australia, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Brazil are among those on the exempted list

No African country appears on the visa-free list, meaning Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, and South Africans must apply through a German embassy before travelling

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Germany has confirmed that nationals from 14 countries may enter the country visa-free for the purpose of joining a spouse or civil partner, with the option to regularise their stay upon arrival, according to the German government's official immigration resource, Make it in Germany.

The qualifying countries include Andorra, Australia, Brazil, Canada, El Salvador, Honduras, Israel, Japan, Monaco, New Zealand, San Marino, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Germany allows nationals of certain countries to join a spouse or civil partner visa-free. Image credit: Alex Grimm, dimarik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Citizens of these nations may travel to Germany and subsequently apply for a residence permit directly through the relevant local foreigners authority, bypassing the embassy visa process entirely.

How the visa-free entry process works

Under the current framework, eligible nationals do not need to obtain approval before departure. Once in Germany, they approach the competent foreigners authority to formalise their residency status through a permit application, a process that is handled domestically rather than abroad.

Germany's immigration guidelines note that required documents typically include a valid passport alongside a marriage certificate, civil partnership certificate, or registered partnership certificate, with additional paperwork potentially requested depending on individual circumstances.

For nationals of countries outside the exempted list, the process follows a different route entirely. Spouses must secure a visa before travelling, either by submitting an application through the Federal Foreign Office's Consular Services Portal or by visiting the nearest German embassy in person. Processing times may vary, and authorities advise applicants to begin assembling documents well in advance to avoid delays. The Federal Foreign Office maintains a directory of German missions abroad through its Advisory and Contact Services channel to assist applicants in identifying the correct embassy for their location.

No African country on the visa-free list

Notably, no African nation features among the 14 countries granted visa-free access for family reunification. Citizens from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and other African countries are required to follow the standard embassy visa route before travelling to Germany to join a spouse or civil partner. This means the simplified, on-arrival permit process remains unavailable to the vast majority of the African continent's population.

Germany's immigration framework continues to distinguish between nationalities when determining eligibility for simplified entry processes, a distinction that carries practical implications for the many African nationals with family ties in Germany.

Germany names foreigners eligible to bring parents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany has named a family reunification pathway permitting certain foreign nationals to bring their parents or parents-in-law into the country.

The government said the provision applies to foreigners whose visa or residence permit for gainful purposes was first issued after 1 March 2024.

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Source: YEN.com.gh