Pete Edochie has shared plans to visit actress Moesha Boduong during his stay in Ghana.

The Nigerian movie legend recalled that Moesha once played his wife in a Ghanaian production.

He also said he hopes to visit veteran actor Emmanuel Armah, who has battled ill health for years.

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Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has expressed his desire to visit Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong and veteran actor Emmanuel Armah during his stay in Ghana.

Pete Edochie makes plans for Moesha Boduong as she continues her health battle. Image credit: Nkonkonsa, Hajia Sissala.

Source: UGC

The respected Nollywood star, who recently arrived in the country, spoke about the two Ghanaian entertainers while recalling some of the relationships he had built through his years of working with people in Ghana’s movie industry.

Pete Edochie recalls acting with Moesha

Edochie disclosed that he had previously worked with Moesha in a Ghanaian production in which the actress played the role of his wife.

He added that the last conversation he had with Moesha left him concerned after she informed him about her health struggles.

He said:

“Moesha Buduong played my wife in a production here in Ghana. The last time she called me, she said she had a stroke. I will go and visit her.”

Pete Edochie remembers Emmanuel Armah

The legendary actor also mentioned veteran Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah, who has stayed away from the screens for years amid health challenges.

Edochie said he would make an effort to visit his colleague while he remained in Ghana.

He stated:

“I will also try and visit Emmanuel Armah, my colleague actor who's been sick for a long time.”

The comments highlighted the longstanding relationship Edochie has maintained with some personalities in Ghana’s movie industry after decades in African cinema.

Watch the YouTube video below:

His visit to Ghana comes as the 79-year-old actor prepares for activities connected to the Pete Edochie Legacy Project, an initiative celebrating his career and contribution to African film, culture and storytelling.

Edochie arrived in Accra on September 29, 2026, receiving a colourful welcome as he began his latest stay in a country he has previously described as a second home.

Moesha Buduong's uncle gives clarity on health

Earlier, Moesha Buduong's uncle also updated fans on the socialite's health, clarifying a misconception circulating on social media.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Ahmed Buodong debunked Prophet Percy Lartey's claims that his healing powers helped his niece walk.

Moesha's uncle shared that the socialite was paralysed for some time before regaining her health, contrary to these claims.

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Source: YEN.com.gh