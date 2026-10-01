Germany Names 2 Conditions for Foreign-Born Babies To Get Citizenship

Germany's nationality law is primarily based on descent, but children of foreign parents born on German soil may still qualify for citizenship under two specific conditions

At least one parent must have lived lawfully in Germany for a minimum of five years and hold a permanent right of residence at the time of the child's birth

Children who qualify can hold dual citizenship from birth, with no requirement to renounce their parents' original nationality

Germany has clarified the conditions under which babies born to foreign parents on its soil can obtain German citizenship at birth, outlining a pathway that many international residents may be unaware of.

According to Make it in Germany, the country's official immigration resource, German nationality law is primarily governed by the principle of descent, known legally as *jus sanguinis*.

Foreign-born children may gain citizenship at birth if one parent meets five-year residency Image credit: Alex Grimm, FatCamera/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This means citizenship is generally passed from parent to child based on nationality, not place of birth.

When children of foreign parents qualify

However, German law does make room for children born to two foreign parents to acquire citizenship at birth, provided certain conditions are met. At least one parent must have been lawfully and habitually resident in Germany for a minimum of five years prior to the child's birth.

That same parent must also hold a permanent right of residence at the time of the birth, such as a settlement permit or an EU long-term residence permit.

Swiss nationals, or family members of Swiss nationals, can also satisfy the residency requirement if they hold a valid certificate or residence card confirming lawful residence under the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons between the European Union and Switzerland.

Dual citizenship permitted from birth

Where both conditions are satisfied, Germany does not require the child to surrender the parents' original nationality. The child acquires German citizenship alongside whatever nationality the parents hold, making dual citizenship possible from the moment of birth.

The rules carry particular relevance for Ghanaian and Nigerian communities resident in Germany, especially those who have settled through the country's immigration system in recent years.

For parents who have secured a settlement permit and met the five-year residency threshold, a child born in Germany could be entitled to citizenship from birth, unlocking long-term benefits such as access to public education and healthcare, as well as freedom of movement across the European Union.

Germany details foreigners eligible to bring parents

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany has announced a family reunification pathway permitting certain foreign nationals to bring their parents or parents-in-law into the country.

The country disclosed that the provision applies to foreigners whose visa or residence permit for gainful purposes was first issued after 1 March 2024.

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Source: YEN.com.gh