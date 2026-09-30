Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has spoken about his close relationship with the late former President Jerry John Rawlings

The Nollywood legend recalled how people often described them as brothers because of their striking resemblance

Edochie expressed sadness that they could not fulfil some of the plans they discussed before Rawlings died

Veteran Nigerian actor Chief Pete Edochie has opened up about his relationship with the late former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings.

Pete Edochie reflects on his bond with Rawlings ahead of his project launch in Ghana. Image credit: UTV Trendz, Pete Edochie.

Source: UGC

Speaking during his current visit to Ghana, the celebrated Nollywood actor recalled his last meeting with Rawlings and the memorable conversations they shared.

Edochie said the former president had promised to visit him in Nigeria, but his death prevented them from spending more time together and pursuing the plans they had discussed.

Pete Edochie recalled meeting Rawlings

The veteran actor noted that photographs from his visit to Rawlings attracted attention in Nigeria because of their striking resemblance.

Edochie said:

“I’m sad. The last time I was in Ghana, I visited him. We had a very good time together and discussed extensively; he promised me he was going to come to Nigeria. When I got to Nigeria, a lot of people had seen photos of the two of us, and they were like, ‘This man is your brother.’”

Edochie explained that the resemblance was made more fascinating by the fact that he and Rawlings were born in the same year and only three months apart.

The actor was born in March 1947, while the late Ghanaian statesman was born in June of that year.

Actor recounted receiving sad news

Edochie also recalled the confusion and disbelief he experienced when he first heard about Rawlings’ death.

According to him, he called someone in Ghana after learning that Rawlings’ mother had died. During the conversation, the person informed him that the former president had also passed away.

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He recounted:

“I said, ‘You are mad. It is his mother who is dead.’ I later confirmed from another person that he was truly dead.”

Rawlings’ mother, Victoria Agbotui, died in September 2020. The former president died less than two months later in November 2020.

Edochie said returning to Ghana without being able to meet his old friend remained a painful experience.

He said:

“Coming to Ghana and not seeing my friend Rawlings is sad.”

The actor’s emotional recollection highlighted the personal relationship they shared beyond their fame and the public fascination with their physical resemblance.

Pete Edochie spoke on latest death hoax

Previously, YEN.com.gh legend Pete Edochie reported that Nollywood has denied death rumours, stating that he is alive and in good health.

The veteran actor reflected on repeated death hoaxes about him, citing multiple similar instances.

In an interview, he also shared the family impact of false reports while expressing his gratitude for life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh