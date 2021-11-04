Yvonne Okoro's father has expressed concern about his 'daughter' Sandra Ankobiah's latest video

Sandra shared a beautiful video to admire herself in a dress with a low-neck design

The elder man wishes things were done like in the olden days when a woman's body was fully covered

Yvonne Okoro made this known to Sandra and asked her to call the dad and explain things to him

The latest video of actress and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has her colleague Yvonne Okoro’s father expressing concern.

Ankobiah has shared a video looking so dashing and admiring her beautiful hair.

Her dress is without sleeves and has been designed in a way that her neck is laid bare.

A collage of Sandra Ankobiah and Yvonne Okoro. Photo credit: @sandraankobiah @yvonneokoro/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

Yvonne Okoro commented on the video and revealed that her father was asking why Ankobiah did not wear her dress.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Yvonne also asked Sandra to call her dad herself to explain the situation to him:

yvonneokoro: “Ok u look nice, pls my dad said why are you not wearing your dress.. Call him and explain..regards management.

Sandra responded and said she missed Okoro’s father, indicating how respectful she is to the opinions of others especially older people:

sandraankobiah: “@yvonneokoro I miss him!”

Other people commented on the video and admired the lawyer and actress:

sai.sankoh: “My fine girl! Love you”

lydiaforson: “Wheeeeew.”

_aniweh: “Skin like milk.”

iambecca25: “Splendid.”

mimigram_xo: “Gorgeous.”

Okoro flaunts parents and siblings

Yvonne Okoro earlier shared photos and videos of her family as they came together for a celebration.

One of Okoro's nieces turned two years old and the family had a party that turned out to be a big occasion.

The videos shared on the actress' Instagram page show the family having fun and jamming to music at home.

In one of the videos, Okoro is spotted singing Akwaboah's Awerekyekye heartily with her mother joining in.

Yvonne Nelson's Just Like Mama Pre-school keeps growing

In other news, Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has earned praises with her Just Like Mama Pre-school.

She has proven that she is not only skilled when it comes to acting, but is also a good mother and educationist.

New photos and videos from her pre-school Just Like Mama, show how well the school is doing in providing holistic training for kids.

Source: Yen Newspaper