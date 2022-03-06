Sam Tosin, a young man who runs his own swimming school got on Date Rush's Season 6 Episode 8 to get himself a date

When asked how his previous relationship ended, Sam narrated an emotional story of getting dumped at the tail end of his courtship

According to him, the parents of the lady said he was not good enough & this was after he helped her through school

A young Ghanaian-Nigerian businessman who identifies himself as Sam Tosin stormed the famous relationship reality show Date Rush and narrated an emotional story.

The revelation came to light when he was asked how his previous relationship ended and he indicated that the parents of his ex-girlfriend said that he was not good enough for their daughter.

According to Tosin's brother who was also interviewed ahead of the show, the young man who runs his own swimming school was told by his girlfriend's mother that he was too poor to have her.

Date Rush Contestant Sam Tosin And His Date Mercedes Photo credit: @TV3_Ghana

Source: Twitter

"I was really heartbroken. I thought after three years of being in the relationship together, I was getting ready to get married but it happened that way and I had to pick up myself and move on," he said.

While on stage, Giovanni Caleb, the famous host, asked Sam if it was true that the lady left after he saw her through education while they were together.

Suggesting this was true, Tosin replied:

"You know, I just don't want to revisit that experience. It is in my past now and I want to forge ahead to face my future and what life has for me."

Sam Tosin got a date with a lady named Mercedes.

Watch the interview from the beginning of the video below

