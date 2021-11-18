A Ghanaian man who is in desperate need of a phone has done the unthinkable

Due to the fact that he had no money to buy a phone, he took his goat to the market with hopes of exchanging it for a phone

Voices from the video were heard saying the young man wanted to 'swap' his goat for iPhone 5s

A desperate Ghanaian man has caused a stir on social media after he was spotted in a video with a goat reportedly trying to exchange it for an iPhone.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a group of men were seen having the laugh of their lives after they heard something they believed to be too good to be true.

One man in the video was seen with a goat and the narration had it that this young man had gone to the market to exchange his goat for a phone.

According to the video, the young man wanted to give out his goat in exchange for an old version of an Apple phone - an Iphone 5s.

The phone sellers could not believe their ears as the young man insisted that he indeed wanted to give away the goat just to be able to own the Apple device.

One man was heard asking in the video:

"How can you swap a whole goat for just an iPhone 5s which was way obsolete as compared to the newer versions."

The young man appeared to have given the phone sellers a good laugh as many others trooped to the place to also listen to what was going on.

