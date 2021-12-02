Serwaa Amihere has often been in the news for comments about her physique

Her old photos show that she has not always had her current body

This has led some people to conclude that Serwaa's body can be anything but natural

The GHOne TV presenter has finally let the cat out of the bag about the force behind her being so far

Popular Ghanaian presenter, Serwaa Amihere, has been in the news just recently after a photo showing how smallish she and her sister Maami looked before now.

In the photo that was published earlier by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa and Maami were seen without the physique they have today.

Many people thus wondered how they have grown to have deep curves when there was no sign of it in their photo that was taken not too long ago.

However, Serwaa has shared what seems to be the secret behind how far she has come in her life, and this could span to her physique.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa said for her, it has always been God’s blessing and nothing else.

She shared the post to her Instagram page and asked her fans to repost if it has also been the same for them or if they could testify to that as well.

Serwaa Amihere and sister cause stir with old photo

A throwback photo of Serwaa Amihere also called Joyce, and her younger sister, Maame Gyamfuaa of Oh My Hair fame, surfaced online and caused a stir.

The old photo shows Serwaa and Maame's days as very young ladies who looked to have just entered adulthood.

In the photo which YEN.com.gh published, Serwaa wore a peach-coloured dress while Maame wore a yellow top over a pair of jeans.

Maame stood with her side turned to the camera while Serwaa, who was in front of her, had her face to the camera.

The pretty sisters were full of smiles as they posed for the picture.

A careful look at the photo shows the two ladies were slimmer back in the day without any extraordinary curve.

