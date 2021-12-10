Akua GMB has denied rumours that she is having an affair with Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh a.k.a.Napo

According to Akua, she a longstanding relationship with Napo but it is only in the realms of mentorship as she sees him as a father figure

The former beauty queen thus urged Ghanaians to disregard the rumour which was started by an anonymous Snapchat user

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa has denied rumours of an affair with Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Rumours went flying on social media on Thursday, December 9, 2021, that the former beauty queen who is popularly known as Akua GMB was sleeping with Dr Prempeh.

The rumours were started by an anonymous Snapchat post which was circulated on various gossip platforms.

Per the post, the anonymous Snapchatter was claiming that Akua GMB had given in to Napo, as Dr Prempeh is widely known, after her marriage with Dr Kwaku Oteng ended.

But in an angry response on her Instagram page on Friday, December 10, 2021, Akua GMB expressed her dismay at the circulation of the rumours.

According to her, she has known Napo for a long time even before she won the 2011 GMB but their relationship is one of mentorship.

Akua disclosed that she sees Napo as a father figure and he will remain so to her forever.

She thus urged Ghanaians to disregard the rumour which she described as an attempt to drag her name and the reputation of Napo.

"I urge all well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard the unsavory comment that seeks to drag my name and NAPO’s hard-earned reputation in the mud just for some cheap hype. I, Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, am not promiscuous and will never be promiscuous," she said.

