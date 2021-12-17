Rapper Kwesi Arthur has gone to the barbering salon to have his haircut under the supervision of his father, Samuel Danso Arthur

The father reportedly took him to the salon to ensure that his son gets the right cut that he feels is best for him

Kwesi Arthur humbly sits and watches his father as the barber does his work

The father had earlier raised concerns about his dreadlocks and wishes that he takes it off because they are pentecostal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One of Ghana’s best rappers, Kwesi Arthur, has gone to the barbering salon to have his haircut and it was his father who took him there.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwesi Arthur is seen sitting in the chair at the salon with his barber working on his hair.

His father, Samuel Danso Arthur, is also seen in the waiting chair looking on as the barber works on his son’s hair.

A collage of Kwesi Arthur and father at the barbering shop. Photo credit: ghgossip_hq/Instagram

Source: Instagram

From the video, it is likely that it was the father who proposed to him to have his haircut, and he followed to ensure that it is done the way he thinks is best.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Background

In 2019, Kwesi Arthur’s father was in the news when he said his son must cut off his dreadlocks because they were Pentecostal.

The father said it was not a good thing for his image as an elder in his church, and also for his son who has to maintain a good reputation.

However, his pleas did not get anywhere as till now, Kwesi Arthur still rocks his dreadlocks.

Marrying at 35 years

Kwesi Arthur was also in the news when he revealed that he would marry at age 35. He said in an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh that he wants to remain focused on his music before considering settling down later.

However, his father rejected that and said his son must be joking with his claim of wanting to marry at that late age.

He said he has had many children at 35 years and so Kwesi Arthur should rescind that decision and get married earlier than that.

Source: Yen