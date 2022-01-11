Stonebwoy's daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, has stunned social media users with a video of her modelling

She is seen in the video giving a beautiful catwalk like a professional as if she has been trained for it

Jidula has often been in the news for her intelligent and heartwarming activities on social media that get many praising her

Stonebwoy’s daughter, Jidula, has given a perfect catwalk in a bag shop where she had gone shopping perhaps with her mother.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jidula has a bag in her hand, and wearing a pair of new sandals, she modeled like a professional.

Looking all grown and tall, Stonebwoy’s daughter took her time to model like she had been trained and paid for it.

Jidula modelled in an earlier video

This is not the first time Jidula has displayed her modeling skills. Earlier, she stunned Ghanaians with a video of her displaying some modeling and posing skills.

She was at the poolside with her mother whose voice was heard in the background asking Jidula to pose.

The adorable girl behaved like a top star model when she effortlessly moved her body to do her various poses.

The video got Stonebwoy himself reacting and he called Jidula a “cute grandma”.

Stonebwoy's son takes mother's phone to record himself rapping

Meanwhile, Jidula's brother, L. Janam Satekla, was in the news recently for taking his mother, Louisa's phone, to record a video of himself rapping.

The video was shared by his mother, Louisa, who indicated in the caption that Jah Jah took her phone to record himself.

The little boy is heard singing some Christmas tunes and it is obvious that he was enjoying himself so much.

Many people have been stunned by the video and admired Stonebwoy’s son and concluded that he would take after his father's music career.

