Stonebwoy’s daughter, Jidula Satekla, has stunned Ghanaians with a video of her displaying some modeling and posing skills.

She was at the poolside with her mother whose voice was heard in the background asking Jidula to pose.

The adorable girl behaved like a top star model when she effortlessly moved her body to do her various poses.

A collage of Jidula modelling. Photo credit: @drlouisa_s/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reactions:

The video has amazed so many people, including Stonebwoy himself, and he has commented about it.

Stonebwoy called his daughter a grandma, adding that she is so cute:

Stonebwoy: “This grandma is so cute”

Awura described Jidula as a whole mood:

awuradwoah93: "Heheh this gal is a whole mood."

Oforiwaa, Suzzy, and Josie called her cutie:

_.oforiwaa.aa: "Cutieeeee."

josie_awudu_: "Cutie."

suzzyspotsi: "She is so cute."

awusi_titiati: "CJ the model."

Mel admired Jidula's smile:

mel_mens: "Her smile."

Asirifi called her gorgeous:

giftyasirifi: "She is so gorgeous."

Gifty was in love with Jidula's second pose:

giftyayewasareofficial: "the second pose lol."

More comments came through for Jidula:

qwamedecash: "This woman de3 different breed oo. Her vibe alone is."

iamdora_app: "I like the last poses."

bags_bijoux: "This girl is soo beautiful."

Activities

Meanwhile, Jidula was in the news recently for an issue she had with her mother.

Her mother had denied an energy drink that got her annoyed.

She was able to boldly tell her mother that "I am very angry" when she tried to coerce her.

She was in the news recently when her father, Stonebwoy, played with her and her brother, L. Janam in a video published earlier by YEN.com.gh.

In so doing, Stonebwoy also flaunted his plush living room that shows the kind of wealth he enjoys. Jidula also trended in the news when she fearlessly went swimming like an adult.

Source: Yen Newspaper