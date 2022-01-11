Another young man who looks exactly like top Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, has dropped online

He has the same hairstyle, stature, dressing, and mannerisms just like the young popular musician

Kuami Eugene seems to be the musician with the most lookalikes in Ghana as discussed fully in this writeup

A new look-alike of musician Kuami Eugene has popped up again on the internet after many other lookalikes.

This one especially has a striking resemblance to the rockstar in terms of hairdo, height, body stature, dressing, posing, and in fact, his mannerisms.

Kuami Eugene’s lookalike stood with his head bowed, and if care is not taken, one could mistake him for the musician himself.

Other Kuami Eugene lookalikes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a video of a young boy who looks exactly like Kuami Eugene.

He was spotted standing on the shoulders of the streets busily chewing roasted corn like nobody’s business.

From his demeanour, it seems the young man was not aware that he was being recorded as he kept looking away unconcerned.

His looks – including his hairstyle, lips, and facials – resemble those of Kuami Eugene so much that one would need to take a third and fourth look at him to see that he is not really the one.

The video triggered massive reactions on social media as almost everyone thought it was the Rockstar.

There was yet another man who looks like the musician. Kuami Eugene seems to be the celebrity with the most lookalikes.

Other celebs and their lookalikes

YEN.com.gh also published photos of other celebrities and their lookalike, including Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, King Promise.

There are also lookalikes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Afia Schwar, Yaw Tog, Black Sherif, and others.

Mothers of top Ghanaian celebrities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published photos of the mothers of Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, Nadia Buari, Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Sarfo, Fella Makafui, Elikem Kumordzie, Berla Mundi, Efia Odo, Yvonne Okoro, and Shatta Wale.

The celebrities have mostly flaunted their mothers on social media either on their birthday or just when they feel like showing them off to the world.

