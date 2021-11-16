Yaw Tog has been spotted in a new video with a young man who looks just like him

The musician appeared quite stunned to meet someone who shared a striking resemblance to him

Over the weeks, a number of Ghanaian celebs have all had the chance of meeting their 'doubles' in real life

Ghanaian rapper Thorsten Owusu Gyimah famed as Yaw Tog has been left speechless after he bumped into a young man who looked so much like him.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Yaw Tog is seen standing with some people but exchanging pleasantries with one particular guy.

A close look at the guy showed that he looked exactly like Yaw Tog and it became quite hard to tell who the real Yaw Tog was.

The video, which was taken at night, made the matter worse as the young man would have made his way into any event by posing as the Sore crooner.

Yaw Tog's lookalike was seen dressed just like the singer - making it increasingly hard to tell the difference.

One man who was also meeting Tog's lookalike for the first time was left in shock as he took in the experience.

He was heard saying that the resemblance was too striking and went on to add that even their mannerisms did not differ.

Kuami Eugene Meets Lookalike In Person, Gifts Him $100 In Latest Video

Speaking about lookalikes, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning musician Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, is known to have many lookalikes.

The singer has shown love to one of the lookalikes who travelled all the way from Techiman in the Bono East region to meet him.

Kuami Eugene was billed for an interview with Ike The Unpredictable of Angel FM in Kumasi on Thursday, November 11.

The young man travelled from his hometown to just come and see his idol at the radio station.

After meeting the young man, a surprised Kuami Eugene asked about his travel from Techiman and the cost involved.

The lookalike indicated that he spent about GHC60 on transportation. Eugene then asked for his handbag and pulled a hundred-dollar note for the young man who was perplexed to the point that he asked if that money could be spent in Ghana.

