Brown Sherif - Fans react as video of second sermon's hitmaker lookalike pops up

Social media users are in awe as a young man who looks very much like Black Sherif pops up online

Labelled Brown Sherif, the lookalike version also wears the signature durag as the musician with many similarities in their appearance

Ghanaians have reacted to the video with many thinking that it was actually the musician performing at the event as they pull out their phones to capture the moment

A video of a young man who looks so much like the second sermon hitmaker, Black Sherif, has surfaced on the internet and fans are in shock.

With many netizens already calling him Brown Sherif, he was spotted performing at an unknown event with many people taking videos and pictures of him and others cheering him up as he performs Black Sherif's tunes.

From his appearance, it seems the young man is much aware of how close looking he is with the artist as he rocks a similar durag and puts on the same demeanour of the artist.

black sherif.source:instagram/@blacksherif

Source: Instagram

His looks – including his stature, complexion, and energy – resemble those of Black Sherif so much that one would need to take a third and fourth look at him to see that he is not really the one.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reactions

The video has triggered massive reactions as almost everyone thought it was the second sermon hitmaker.

@1reall_AJ commented:

"This one no be Sherif again oo....this one na Black Detective"

@innocentvypez also expressed:

"Dis one derr more than brown sherif ankasa"

@SammyBhim also asserted :

"It's true God created more than one Of every individual"

@Fai_sal_sally said:

"Let me also search for my celebrity lookalike err na de3 eko yi de3 eye hu"

@anglebert68_ also commented:

"Now de3 every celebrity get ein low budget twinny oo"

@NattyBongo107 equally mentioned:

Black sherif twin brother

@BrahPanin commented:

"I hr say sheriff go report this guy to IGP oo"

Video Of Afia Schwar Lookalike Pops Up, Fans Say She Is Prettier

A video of a young lady who shares a striking resemblance with comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has popped up online.

The video posted by the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, shows the lady full of smiles as one man in the background gave her compliments.

When he asked the lady if she knew she had a striking resemblance to Schwar, she giggled and stated that other people had told her that.

Source: Yen