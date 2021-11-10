A video of a young lady who shares a striking resemblance with comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has popped up online.

The video posted by the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, shows the lady full of smiles as one man in the background gave her compliments.

The man was heard saying that he had met Afia Schwar's 'sister' who resembles her so much.

When he asked the lady if she knew she had a striking resemblance to Schwar, she giggled and stated that other people had told her that.

"I get that a lot. Yesterday, I had about three or four people me that," she said.

Check out the video below:

