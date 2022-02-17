Shatta Wale and Sam George Clash over Kissing Video online

The internet has been set on fire as Shatta Wale is dragging Honourable Sam George for coming after him for kissing a male bodyguard

Shatta Wale was spotted in a video that has gone viral passionately kissing, Shatta Kumoji, one of his loyal security guards

The video generated a lot of conversations and reactions from netizens including Sam George who attributed the singer's action to smoking weed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, and the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, have sparked a beef online following Shatta's viral video of him kissing another man.

A viral photo that saw the Freedom singer, Shatta Wale kissing his security guard, Shatta Kumoji, affectionately sharing a kiss on the lips at his private studio has sparked a lot of conversations online.

Many netizens have expressed their shock at the move of the president of the Shatta Movement family with many questioning his sexuality.

Shatta Wale and Sam George.source:instagram/@shattawale

Source: Instagram

Sam Nartey George was one of the people eho expressed disgust for the video. According to Sam George, Shatta Wale might have been under the influence of some "wrong leaves" as it is quite unusual to see two men kissing.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

His tweet did not sit well with Shatta Wale as he also brutally descend on the MP who is vocal about his position for the anti-LGTBQ bill.

"That sam George if you don’t stop those foolish comments about me erh … You go sick for room for years unless I touch you... I never see foolish man like you too before .. prove to me which leave I smoke, you are very foolish a man," Shatta reacted.

Video of Shatta Wale Kissing his Male Bodyguard Causes Stir on Social Media

Popular Ghanaian musician, Shatta wale, is in the headlines again for strangely expressing his gratitude to his bodyguard for his selfless service by affectionately kissing him on his lips .

His bodyguard, popularly known as Shatta Kumoji, is said to be one of his loyal and selfless security personnel who has been with Shatta Wale over the years.

In the video making waves online, the ‘Freedom’ hitmaker’s was seen gifting Shatta Kumoji, his security guard one of his diamond neck chains which he followed with a kiss on the lip.

Source: YEN.com.gh