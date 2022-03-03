Social media model, Abena Korkor, has been restricted from entering one popular and prestigious hotel in Accra

The hotel pasted two photos of Abena Korkor in the reception and directed staff not to allow her enter until further notice

One fan who seems to know more than the ordinary has explained why the hotel is Kempinski and none else

Controversial social media model, Abena Korkor, has been banned by one prestigious hotel in Accra from gaining access into their facility.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram blog of Aba_the_great, Abena Korkor’s photos have been pasted on the notice board of the hotel with a note warning staff not to allow her gain access to the hotel.

The note read: “Abena Korkor Must not be allowed in this hotel until further notice”.

Fans react to notice

The post has triggered massive reactions from fans who seem to be very surprised with the development.

Sone of them wondered what exactly Abena Korkor must have done to earn this banishment.

Addo, for instance, felt embarrassed for Abena Korkor and wondered what she did:

addo9199: “First time in history oooh na what she do.”

Leticia said Abena Korkor will be forced to learn with this banishment:

3891leticia: “She will learn.”

Emprezz wrote that the hotel must be tired of Abena Korkor:

emprezzgh: “Them tire her!.”

Lala said this is embarrassing:

lala_mandie: “Oh yawa ooo.”

Daakye Asantehemaa opined that the hotel must be Kempinski:

daakye_asantehemaa: “Ene3 s3 Kempenski , ohhh charley.”

She explained why the hotel is Kempinski:

daakye_asantehemaa: “@elizabethagyakwa36 Cos u see mostly thats where she goes to for breakfast and swimming . I remember one time she said if u dnt ve money and you go to kempinski just swim and buy Kelewele thats the cheapest thing there. Cos aside that hotel ive nt heard her mentioning any other on her ig.”

Vera could not agree more:

ve_________.era: “@daakye_asantehemaa so true paaa.”

