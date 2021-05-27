• Abena Korkor has got some people stopping whatever they were doing to watch her

• She was busily whining her waist like no one's business

• One man was caught on camera moving his head backward to watch Abena Korkor

Controversial Ghanaian Instagram model, Abena Korkor, has done it again with her body movements in a new video.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Abena Korkor is seen busily twerking so fiercely that those sitting at a distance from her were all distracted to watch her.

One white lady sitting in that area would not even blink a wink as her full attention was fixed on Abena Korkor, perhaps admiring what she was doing.

There was another man in black attire who also had to move his head backward to be able to catch a full glimpse of what Abena Korkor was doing. They all could not look away till she was done.

The video has garnered some reactions on social media.

Da good wood, for instance, wrote that the people have been caught on camera:

da_good_wood1: “caught on candid camera.”

Others commented about a white man they see in the video:

priscy_midilton: “and the white man tooo.”

kojowesthills: “The white man at the back tho.”

rahman_gaaza: “See the white man.”

ms.antwiwaa: “It’s the white woman at the back for me.”

calem_q: “See the broni woman at the back.”

nettwerk.gh: “See how the lady at your back looking at you lol.”

More comments came through:

official_margeret: “The black nigga on your back is scared of looking.”

queenekua_19: “It’s the guy in black for me.”

blaq_.roses: “@missabenakorkor the man behind.”

glow_skinsecrets: “Is the white lady at the background for me.”

kofisarf0: “The guy at the back nu.”

Abena Korkor was in the news recently when she fearlessly opened her legs to the camera to show off what God gave her.

She was seen in just a brassiere and scanty pants that exposed her body.

She indicated in the video that she is embracing all of her as if to say that she had turned deaf ears to criticisms.

