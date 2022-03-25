Media personality, Afia Schwar, has been sighted in a throwback video picking up money from the dance floor

She was the only one dancing in a skirt that fully exposes the down part of her body when she bent for the money

Fans have heavily criticised her behaviour in the video which is coming not long after Schwar slapped a man for picking up money at her father's funeral

Controversial Ghanaian actress and media person, Afia Schwar, has been caught in a video picking up money sprayed on a dancefloor.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia is seen in the middle of the dancefloor making some moves.

Then she started dancing slowly down and bending, Afia stylishly started picking up the currency notes and stuffing them into her bag while still dancing.

A collage of Afia Schwar crying. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

With the way she went about this, one would have to look intently before getting to see what exactly Afia was doing.

The video comes on the heels of Afia slapping one young man who picked up money sprayed on her at her father’s funeral held recently.

Fans express disappointment in Afia Schwar over video

The video has triggered massive reactions from social media users and most of them are very angry.

Some described Afia as one without shame and said God will judge her for slapping a man who tried to pick up money sprayed at her father’s funeral.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

afiaammoanimaa: “but why is she picking the money ei .”

efia_goldie: “This woman forgets easily. Is she also a thief?”

souadlena: “How fast people forgets! I hope this video goes viral!.”

realbrisanice: “We live to see, she will definitely pay for her bad deeds one day. It won’t be long koreaaa.”

adepathanos: “If shameless was a person.”

doppelganger_africa: “How can u slap someone and report him to the police? When it comes to Afia, I just don’t get it.”

bless1775: “It is not good. Afia has no shame hmm.”

addis_baby_glow: “This so called celebrities most of them are hungry ooooo some of us even have money than them bam.”

barnesmary305: “That lady has no shame.”

shidalove_1.0: “This world paaaa smh.”

original_barbiedoll3035: “This 1 has no shame.”

she_loves_gh_mouthpiece: “God will judge her one day.”

misskalu2020: “AFIA is just something else o hmmm it’s well.”

maameiv: “Hahahahahahahah @tutugyaguonline dampare!eiiii, we all like money but the way Afia's own is eiiiiii,she will do anything for money la.”

peacewandando: “If confused entity was a person it will be FF.”

raniatudoodo: “this people claiming their Rich but their not.”

Afia Schwar slaps man for picking up money at her father's funeral

There was a little drama at the thanksgiving service for Afia Schwarzenegger's late father, Augustine Adjei, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Schwar landed a hot slap on the face of a man during one of her dance sessions at the ceremony.

It is believed that the young man tried to pick money which had been showered on Schwar.

Schwar got on the dancefloor during a performance by Gifty Adorye, in the midst of her friends to praise God. While dancing, the friends sprayed some notes of cedis on her.

In a video earlier published by YEN.com.gh, a young man was seen moving towards where Schwar and her friends were dancing.

He bent down in what looked like an attempt to pick money that had fallen on the ground only for Afia to discipline him in that manner.

