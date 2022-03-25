Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has bounced back in the trends on social media over her love life

This time, a blogger has released photos of a young man who is the supposed boyfriend of th young actress

Maame Serwaa's fans and other social media users have reacted to the handsome young man's photos with mixed feelings

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, is one of Ghana's most popular entertainers. Everything about her seems to generate a lot of interest online.

Despite all her popularity, the 21-year-old actress has been able to keep her love life away from the public and social media.

But that seems to have changed now as photos of a young man reported to be Maame Serwaa's lover have just surfaced online.

The photos posted on Instagram by celebrity and gossip blogger, @mari_gyata, show the supposed boyfriend of Serwaa to be a very handsome young man. He was spotted in different poses.

According to the blogger's caption to the photos, Maame Serwaa's boyfriend is an up and coming musician.

Identical tattoo with Maame Serwaa

While YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify the blogger's claims, the photos show the young man Maame Serwaa have something in common.

The two of them have very identical tattoos inked them. The tattoo, a crucifx, looks the same style and size.

The only difference is the location of the tattoos on their bodies. While many Serwaa has hers on the left side of her chest, the young man's crucifx is inked on his left arm.

Maame Serwaa's fans react

The photos of Maame Serwa's supposed boyfriend as shared by the blogger have stirred mixed reactions among social media users. While some commended the blogger, others told her to leav the two alone. And there were those who were impressed with the young man's looks.

Below are some of the reactions as sighted by YEN.com.gh:

call_me_abyna said:

"He’s so handsome."

efuaa_x said:

"He’s handsome mmom."

nkruja555 said:

"Please they are very young, let them enjoy while it lasts wai."

mandy_jael_berry_woods said:

"Awwww they look really good together ."

li.ndy300 said:

"Yesu asendua ase paa 3na adane ..... Who knows that song la."

