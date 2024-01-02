Chef Failatu is currently embarking on a cook-a-thon to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking individual.

She started cooking on the 1st of January and is expected to do 120 hours.

GMB winner Queen Teiya showed up to support her.

After Afua Asantewaa's record-breaking singing marathon in Accra, a lot of people have been poised to also get their names into the Guinness Book of Records. A chef, Abdul-Razak Failatu has begun a cook-a-thon.

Starting on the 1st of January, she is expected to cook for 120 hours to break the current record for the longest cooking session. The event is taking place at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

GMB Queen Pulls Massive Crowd To Support Cook-a-thon Contestant Failatu.

Source: Instagram

Queen Teiya supports cook-a-thon

Recent Ghana's Most Beautiful queen Queen Teiya has showed love to Failatu. She pulled a massive crowd at the hotel to support Failatu.

In the video, she could be heard chanting the name of the contestant alongside a massive crowd of people who showed up.

The Guinness World Record for the longest cooking was previously held by Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef who took the world by storm by cooking for almost 94 hours in 2023. Later that year, she was surpassed by an Irish chef by name Alan Fisher who cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes.

Ghanaians react to the news of the Cook-a-thon

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See below.

itsprincilla said:

Lets go!!

omor_chks added:

So this is the only job available in Ghana now or?

nanaefyalorty added:

Cant she do it in Accra, I want to go and eat

pedysworld said:

We dey your back gidigidi koraa

celebritydj_ said:

Go girl

klintonduckson asked:

Who sent her?

