Renowned Hollywood star Adrian Holmes was involved in a road accident on a highway on Monday, October 18.

Adrian Holmes and the other divers had to take drug tests later on. Photo: adrianholmes.

Source: Instagram

The incident occurred near Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles at about 7.30pm, where he struck an identified man lying on the road, according to TMZ.

The man was reportedly lying on Holmes's lane, and he was unable to avoid hitting him.

The driver behind Holmes could also not avoid the said man, and his body pushed to the other side of the road.

A third car hit the man on the opposite lane, which is said to be very busy.

The unidentified man fortunately survived but got serious injuries.

At the moment, reports say all the drivers have been cleared of any drug or alcohol abuse - which was suspected to might have led to the accident.

Details on the victim and his state during the gruesome accident are yet unknown.

French Prince Reboot

Holmes plays Prince's uncle in the series's reboot, but this time - there is no Will Smith, the original French Prince - because the show is an entirely new drama with different actors.

The series is reportedly based on a viral short film trailer that Will Smith liked.

He is also an executive producer on the show, set for a second season.

Woman dies in road accident

In a similar report, a 24-year-old Ugandan woman died in an accident as she was reporting to her new job.

Penelope Kyomuhendo, who until her death was a resident in Kyebando, in a town in Western Uganda, was knocked down by a police lorry on October 14, 2021, the same day she was set to appear for the first time at her new job.

According to a report by the Nile Post and other publications, the woman, who had just gotten a job at the finance ministry, was on her way to the workplace when the truck bearing number plates of Uganda Police hit the boda boda she had boarded.

Eyewitnesses said Penelope was hesitant to jump off the motorbike when the 7.20 am accident occurred while the rider was able to move from the scene of the accident albeit sustaining serious injuries.

