Ex-wife of Kumawood Actor Nkansah LilWin, Patricia Afriyie has made some mind-blowing revelations in a recent interview

She revealed fellow Kumawood Actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio was the cause of her breakup from the actor

She stood to her grounds that she holds nothing against the actor's newly wedded wife, Maame Serwaa, but is pleased the actor didn't end up with Sandra Sarfo Ababio

Ex-wife of Kumawood Actor Nkansah LilWin, Patricia Afriyie said that she holds nothing against the actor's newly wedded wife, Maame Serwaa.

However, she disclosed that her anger is focused on his fellow Kumawood Actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio.

LilWin and wife, Patricia Afriyie and Sandra Sarfo Ababio. Photo Source: @sandra_sarfo_ababio @officiallilwin

Speaking in an interview with Oheneba Media, she told the host that she has no qualms with the wife of LilWin, and that she is at peace that he chose her to get married and not Sandra Ababio.

Sandra Ababio was rumoured to have had an amorous relationship with the actor. Even though the two have denied the allegations on various occasions, LilWin’s ex-wife, Patricia has confirmed that indeed there was something going on between Sandra and Lilwin.

On the same show, Patricia Afriyie alleged that, Sandra Ababio was the cause of their breakup and has challenged the actress to deny the news.

“Lilwin started disrespecting me as soon as Sandra came into the picture. Lilwin told me I wasn’t Sandra’s class. I was shocked she wasn’t the one LilWin ended up marrying.”

Patricia also admitted to seeing explicit photos of Sandra on LilWin's phone during the period she has a relationship with the actor.

“I saw her nude photos on Lil Win’s phone, that was when I believed what I was told that she was dating him.”

Patricia Afriyie has become the topic of interest in the media following her ex-husband’s recent marriage with Maame Serwaa.

Over the weekend, Lilwin announced to the world that he had gotten married again to one Maame Serwah who is reportedly based in the United States.

Photos of the wedding went viral on social media and has since become hot news with so many controversies surrounding Patricia’s broken marriage to the actor.

