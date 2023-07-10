Ghanaian actress Taracey Boakye teased her fans with an electrifying trailer for her new TV series

The actress's new TV series, Adowa Yankey, features Kumawood star Nana Yeaboah as the lead character

Tracey also played the role of Nana Yeboah's friend in the TV sitcom

CEO of Shakira Move Productions, Tracey Boakye, has dropped another fantastic TV series from the depths of the Ashanti Region.

The actress announced her new project to her followers on Instagram with a thrilling video to whet their appetites.

Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah stars in the series as a vocal cross-dresser who is not ready to be pushed around.

A collage of scenes from Tracey Bokaye's TV series Adowa Yankey

A few weeks after returning from her extended maternity leave and her baby's christening, Tracey Boakye announced she was back to work.

The hard-working movie producer has been able to put together this masterpiece within a few months after her return to the country.

She has quite an extensive catalogue of movies, including Baby Mama, The Devil Between My Legs, TV Atikopo, Selina and Odo Saman.

Tracey Bokye shared the trailer on Instagram with this caption:

Are you ready? My new series, #adwoayankey, premieres tomorrow on my YouTube channel, traceyboakye tv, at 5 pm sharp. Don't miss the fin @shakira_movie_production.

Peeps react to exciting new series from Tracey Boakye's production house

The excitement from the comment section is also palpable as many rushed to catch the entire movie.

aframmichelle commented:

Maa Tracey, I'm ready to watch the new series on TikTok, YouTube, name it we will support you all the way ❤️

akosuah_ice2 commented:

Beautiful ❤️and hardworking Bosslady.

gaiseyeliz900 commented:

It's a must watch

Old video of Tracey Boakye and her husband acting in a scene pops up, surprising many

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on an old movie which featured Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, as actors.

The 5-year-old movie showed the actress acting as her husband's girlfriend, who cheated on him with his friend.

Many people were shocked at how fate brought them together after they acted out as lovers in a film.

Source: YEN.com.gh