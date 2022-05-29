Shugatiti, Ghanaian actress and model has recently attempted to convince Kwaku Manu that she has had no plastic surgery to enhance her body

In a video, Kwaku Manu was asked by the model to hold her backside to feel the softness to confirm it is natural

The young actress stated that her curvy body is due to the fact that she trains at the gym often

Ghanaian actress and model Shugatiti, legally known has Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso has recently permitted well-known Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu hold her backside to confirm it is all natural.

In an interview on Kwaku Manu TV on YouTube sighted by YEN.com.gh, the gorgeous lady was asked to admit if she has had any surgical procedure to make her body look nicer to which she said no.

Shugatiti posing for the camera, Kwaku Manu in an interview with her Photo credit: @shugatiti/Instagram, Kwaku Manu TV/YouTube

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu proceeded to state that he doubts she has not done anything to herself due to the fact that he saw her sometime back and she did not look like that.

Shugatiti was then seen getting up from her chair and insisting that the actor holds her 'behind' to feel the softness. According to her, an 'artifical behind' would not feel that soft.

After holding it for a number of times, Kwaku Manu confirmed that it is indeed soft.

Watch the full video linked below;

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actress and model Shugatiti, Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso, turned heads as she attended the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The 2022 VGMA, the 23 edition, was held on May 6-7 at the Grand Arena in Accra. Shugatiti was one of the many known faces who attended the event on the second day.

Appearing on the red carpet, Shugatiti caught all the attention with her choice of dress for the occasion. Shugatiti wore a red-coloured dress with a silver-looking front. The dress had a puffy hands which reached the elbow level.

The silver part of the dress which run from her chest to tummy level was see-through. Not wearing anything under the dress, Shugatiti revealed her chest to all cared to watch. She matched her looked with a handbag made in red and silver colour.

Source: YEN.com.gh