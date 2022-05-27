Ace Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has shared some heartwarming photos of herself and her daughter with her fans

Unfortunately, this time it is not a picture of the full facial feature of her daughter and neither is it a full length photo of her

"Gradually gradually, we go see their faces," one person said as they saw the photo of Nadia and her beautiful daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ace Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has shared some heartwarming photos of she and her daughter.

Unfortunately for her, the attention has not only diverted from her admirable smile, but rather her daughter.

Nana Buari. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of Nadia Buari, she posted two stacked photos of selfies of herself and her daughter.

In the photo, her daughter is seen sitting on her mother's lap as Nadia looked away. It could be that the daughter took the photo to capture that moment with her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Fans are not only talking about Nadia's smile, but the eyes, eye lashes, eye brows as well as silky long hair of her daughter.

She captioned the photo:

Nobody has ever measured, even poets, how much a heart can hold!

Fans blush over beauty of Nadia Buari's daughter

samera_buari:

Whaataaaaaaaa beaurrrryyyy❤️

sweetexdayan:

Gradually gradually, we go see their faces ❤️

switness987:

My beautiful momma❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

beedoll27:

Walahi the maxi at which heart can hold is unbelievable

goddessnyny4l:

Your smile brightens my day nadia

princess_apparel1:

You are beautiful abeg

bloggleozi:

You are such a beautiful woman I love ur smile ❤️❤️❤️❤️

nataliamcphilliamy:

Yes, very nice and beautiful pleeeeeeeeeeeeease sister Nadia Sidiku Buari.

augustinabella:

Beautiful people ❤️❤️

tay_summers:

So fine❤️❤️❤️

ambaffour:

You got beautiful curves but your smile is my favorite

Nadia Buari Flaunts Her Smooth Skin in Gorgeous Photos; Gets Ghanaians Talking

Star actress Nadia Buari has excited social media feeds with her gorgeous photos sporting minimal make-up on Easter Sunday, April 17.

The 39-year-old actress appears to be having fun outside her home as the background in the images shows water and trees.

The snaps highlighted her smooth skin in what appears to be a black crop top under a colourful outfit. She wore sunglasses for the occasion.

Source: YEN.com.gh