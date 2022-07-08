A throwback photo of Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Fella Makafui, has popped up online and it's nothing but cute

The adorable throwback picture shows young Fella Makafui dressed in an all white outfit made of lace fabric

It is not certain how old she was at the time. However, from the photo, one could tell young Fella was in her teen years

A throwback photo of Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Fella Makafui, has surfaced online and it is the cutest photo ever of her.

It is not certain how old she was at the time. However, from the photo, young Fella looked like she was in her teen years.

Fella Makafui. Photo Source: @ghanacelebrity @fellamakafui

In the photo sighted on blogger site, Ghana Celebrity, Fella Makafui was dressed in an all-white straight dress. The dress had short puff sleeves. The dress was made with white lace throughout.

Fella Makafui had short hair and simple studded earrings to match with her outfit for the day.

She brightened her look with her ever-gorgeous smile. Seeing Mrs Frimpong's pictures from her youthful days shows that she has always had an adorable smile.

From the photo, it looked like it was an important day. With drinks lined up on the table and glasses on the side, the half photo shows that there was a celebration that day. Perhaps Fella Makafui was celebrating her birthday that day hence the wearing of the white laced dress and the drinks on the table.

Mrs Frimpong was chilling back in the day.

Fella Makafui Dazzles In Pink, Shows Off Flawless Skin In New Photos

Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Mrs. Frimpong Precious Makafui popularly known as Fella Makafui has dazzled people on social media with her new looks.

She has been spotted dressed in all-pink. She wore a fitted pink mini skirt, with a short sleeved pink crop top to match with it. What highlighted her looks was the 6 inches boot heels she wore. The heels gave her a chic yet classy appearance.

Her makeup was flawless as always and her shining melanin skin brought out the goddess in Mrs Frimpong.

