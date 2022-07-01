Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Mrs Frimpong Precious Makafui popularly known as Fella Makafui has shared elegant photos on social media

The photos has gotten many people filling up her comment section with heart eyes and love emojis expressing their adoration for Mrs Frimpong

In the caption under the post, she reminded people that even though people told her she could be anything, she decided to look gorgeous

Fella Makafui. Photo Source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

She has been spotted dressed in all-pink. She wore a fitted pink mini skirt, with a short sleeved pink crop top to match with it. What highlighted her looks was the 6 inches boot heels she wore. The heels gave her a chic yet classy appearance.

Her makeup was flawless as always and her shining melanin skin brought out the goddess in Mrs Frimpong.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, she captioned the post,

Everyone said I could be anything . So i became sexie ! @officialskinzone_

She highlighted the fact that people told her she could be anything in this world but as she her she chose to look beautiful and flaunt her beauty to her social media followers.

Some Reactions On Social Media

lorie__k said:

Too sexie for this world

housemen73 commented:

Wow very beautiful and young woman nice pics

koftownzigi commented:

Cute❤️❤️❤️

_99offence said:

Serwaa

mharmmha said:

Goddess ❤️❤️❤️❤️

mr_interesting2020

Beauty lies in the holder ❤️❤️❤️

tracycloset.____ said:

Falla cutie

Fella Makafui and Medikal's Daughter: Fans react Over Enchanting Photos of Island

Ghanaian Actress and Businesswoman, Fella Makafui has dropped charming photos of her beautiful daughter, Island Frimpong.

The first child of the Actress and Ghanaian Rapper Medikal, Island, was seen in a knee-length jeans jumpsuit with a mobile device in her hand as she stared at the camera. She wore an inner white long-sleeved t-shirt with a cartoon character inscribed on it.

Her hair is finely braided into two huge plaits with her baby hairs neatly laid and curled.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page got celebrity friends and fans of the actress gushing over the adorable pictures of young Island.

Source: YEN.com.gh