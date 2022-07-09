A Ghanaian lady has been recently advised by her male friend to invest her money on body enhancement

In a video, her adviser revealed that his friend was initially encouraged to use Ghc50,000 she got as a gift to start an Uber business

The young man explained that investing the many in getting her backside 'reconstructed' to look bigger would bring her more returns

A video of a young man's advise to his female friend who came to him for an advise as to how she can invest Ghc50,000 she received as a gifted by her sugar daddy has sparked up massive reactions online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of kwame_oboadie had the man revealing that the lady was initially advised by someone to buy a car with it and start an Uber business with it.

Ghanaian man talking Photo credit: kwame_oboadie/Instagram, Richard Darko

Source: Getty Images

The man however encouraged her to rather use the money to get plastic surgery done to increase the size of her behind.

He explained that these days, people who seem to make a lot of money with ease are women who have really big backsides so she should follow suit.

The middle-aged man's video got a alot of people taking on social media.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@kwame_oboadie said:

This got me rolling on the floor

@first_lady_konadu commented:

Where is the lie

@iamdianasante wrote:

Asem ben kraa nie

@agyapongkdaniel commented:

Investor of the year

From @asaase_taylor:

The waaaliyi part tear me

@reginasheryl said:

Saa ong flat tummy ka ho oo

@kobyhandsome wrote:

True oo I’m even investing in one

Source: YEN.com.gh