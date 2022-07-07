A young African-American entrepreneur and private jet broker, PJ Kev, has hinted that P. Diddy expressed interest in signing Black Sherif onto Bad Boy Records

In a recent interview, he disclosed that P. Diddy's team contacted him to help them reach out to the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker

He revealed that Black Sherif did reach back, but he is not sure whether P. Diddy has been the thriving young artiste yet

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Owner of private jet company PJKEV.ETH, PJ Kev, has disclosed that legendary American rapper and singer, Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, popularly known as P. Diddy, has intentions of signing Black Sherif to its record label, Bad Boy Records.

P. Diddy and Black Sherif

Source: Getty Images

The young African-American entrepreneur and private jet broker stated that P. Diddy expressed interest in signing the thriving Ghanaian rapper when his songs began breaking charts both locally and internationally.

Sharing the story in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, PJ Kev said when P. Diddy made known his intentions, he reached out to the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker via his official Instagram account to inform him about the great news.

Diddy reached out to me recently trying to get in contact with Black Sherif. Diddy's team. I told him (Black Sherif) too. I Instagramed him (Black Sherif). I told him (Black Sherif) in a dm. I told him Diddy's team is trying to reach out to you. He did respond.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He further noted that even though Black Sherif replied to his message, he didn't follow up on whether any agreement was signed or whether they have met.

"I don't know. I just connect the dot and I go my way," PJ Kev said.

He stated that the reason why he didn't follow up was because he has lost interest in the music business since he is into private jets now.

I really don't want to be in the music game no more. For me, I don't have no interest in it. I love music, I listen to it everyday just to be motivated. But I don't have no interest. it's not my thing

Fans call for collab after Black Sherif meets Kendrick Lamar for the first time

Thriving Ghanaian rapper and singer Black Sherif met American-based rapper Kendrick Lamar in Ghana, and fans are already pushing for the two to collaborate on a song.

The two bumped into each other at Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr Morale And The Big Steppers' album party, which was a private event held here in Accra on May 14, 2022.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif is seen passing through Kendrick Lamar's cabana. They shake hands and have a bro handshake hug while having chitchat. Loud music was being played in the background, it's not certain what the conversation was about.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh